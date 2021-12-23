Wilson Memorial girls basketball team stops losing streak; upends Strasburg

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial stopped its three-game losing streak Thursday night after the Green Hornets staged a third-quarter rally to overcome the Strasburg Rams 54-47 in nondistrict girls basketball play.
The Hornets, who completed the season sweep of the Rams, hadn’t tasted victory since beating Monticello on Dec. 8.
Wilson trailed 20-18 at halftime before using a monster third quarter when the Hornets doubled up Strasburg 26-13 to grab a 44-33 advantage.
Laci Norman sparked the Hornets with 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. CC Robinson was the only other player to reach double figures with 12, while Brooke Cason just missed with nine.
Wilson dominated the Rams on the boards by a 51-28 margin as Robinson capped a big double-double with 15 rebounds. Reagan Frazier pulled down 13 and Cason had 12.
Wilson (4-4) breaks for the holidays as the Hornets won’t see the court again until the calendar flips to 2022 when they begin Shenandoah District play Jan. 4 at home against Waynesboro.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.