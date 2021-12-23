 Skip to main content
Wilson Memorial girls basketball team stops losing streak; upends Strasburg
GIRLS BASKETBALL

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial stopped its three-game losing streak Thursday night after the Green Hornets staged a third-quarter rally to overcome the Strasburg Rams 54-47 in nondistrict girls basketball play.

The Hornets, who completed the season sweep of the Rams, hadn’t tasted victory since beating Monticello on Dec. 8.

Wilson trailed 20-18 at halftime before using a monster third quarter when the Hornets doubled up Strasburg 26-13 to grab a 44-33 advantage.

Laci Norman sparked the Hornets with 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. CC Robinson was the only other player to reach double figures with 12, while Brooke Cason just missed with nine.

Wilson dominated the Rams on the boards by a 51-28 margin as Robinson capped a big double-double with 15 rebounds. Reagan Frazier pulled down 13 and Cason had 12.

Wilson (4-4) breaks for the holidays as the Hornets won’t see the court again until the calendar flips to 2022 when they begin Shenandoah District play Jan. 4 at home against Waynesboro.

