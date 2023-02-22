PENN LAIRD — Although the Wilson Memorial girls basketball season ended decisively on Tuesday night, the team glimpsed what they aspire to be.

The Spotswood Trailblazers defeated the Green Hornets 66-21 in the Region 3C quarterfinals to bring Wilson’s season to an end.

For Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan, the Trailblazers represented what her young team should strive to be.

“I just told them to look at how they play all facets of the game,” Bryan said. “That’s where we want to be in the next year or two.”

Spotswood sprinted to a lead, starting the game with a 12-2 run as they gathered a 13-point lead after the opening period. VCU commit Zoli Khalil shined early with 12 first-quarter points.

Despite the deficit, Wilson frequently saw open looks early in the contest but failed to convert.

“We did some things well, even though the score wasn’t indicative of it,” Bryan said. “A lot of people don’t even dare to play them man-to-man. Zoli is good, and we knew Zoli was going to get Zoli’s. We tried to defend and play man-to-man, and there were times I thought we did pretty good with that. Our problem is we had shots we should’ve been able to make that we didn’t.”

In the second quarter, the Trailblazers dominated the fastbreak, converting almost every rebound into open layups on the other end.

“That has been a problem for us all year,” Bryan said. “If our shots aren’t going in, it affects our other things. I feel like it mostly affected our transition defense because [Spotswood] was so good on their run-outs.”

Leading by 26 points at the intermission, Spotswood quickly eliminated any hope of a comeback in the second half with a 20-0 run to begin the third quarter, which allowed them to cruise the rest of the game to the victory.

Khalil led all scorers with 25 points, while Madison Doss provided 10 for the Trailblazers.

For the Green Hornets, Shenandoah District Player of the Year CC Robinson and Asia Knight each scored 6 points.

Although Wilson’s season ended Tuesday, Bryan said the young team has a bright future. The Hornets fielded three freshmen and four sophomores this season as they racked up 17 wins, a co-district title, and a win in the opening round of regionals. Only one senior, Laci Norman, graduates from the team.

“Things are looking good for the Lady Hornets,” Bryan said. “I’m excited for the future they have.”

SPOTSWOOD 66, WILSON MEMORIAL 21

SPOTSWOOD 18 17 24 6 — 66

WILSON 5 4 5 7 — 21

WILSON (21) — Norman 1 0-0 3, Bradley 0 1-2 1, Payne 1 0-0 3, Reeves 1 0-0 2, Knight 3 0-0 6, Robinson 3 0-4 6, Coffey, Taylor, Abshire, Hutchinson, TOTALS 9 1-6 21

SPOTSWOOD (66) — A. Jones 1 0-0 2, Doss 4 2-2 10, Joyner 1 0-0 2, Khalil 10 4-8 25, Taylor 3 1-2 7, Mayhew 2 0-0 4, Fisher 2 0-0 5, Morris 3 0-0 7, Moats 1 0-0 2, B. Jones, H. Jones, Totals 27 7-12 66.