Wilson Memorial girls basketball team topples Riverheads

GREENVILLE — Wilson Memorial used a strong first quarter Tuesday night to build a big lead, and the Green Hornets made it stand up for a 64-48 victory over the Riverheads Gladiators in Shenandoah District girls basketball.

The Hornets raced to an 18-7 margin after eight minutes. Riverheads managed to slice the deficit to 24-19 at the break, but the Hornets dominated the second half to produce their eighth win in nine games.

Brooke Cason sparked the Hornets with 18 points, while Laci Norman had 16, including four 3-pointers. Reagan Frazier had a strong double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds. CC Robinson ripped down eight rebounds.

For the Gladiators, who were once against hampered by missed layups and turnovers, Mackenzie Sacra was the lone player in double figures with 16 points. Taia Chandler added nine, while Abby Ralston and Claran Massie each had eight. As a team, Riverheads hit only 17 of 62 from the floor.

Wilson hosts Staunton on Friday, while Riverheads travels to Waynesboro.

