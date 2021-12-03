 Skip to main content
Wilson Memorial girls basketball team uses strong second half to beat Strasburg
STRASBURG — Wilson Memorial turned up the defense in the second half Friday night, outscoring Strasburg 32-19 as the Green Hornets rallied past the Rams 56-45 in nondistrict girls basketball.

The Hornets trailed 26-24 at halftime after getting outscored 16-10 in the second quarter.

Wilson started to seize control in the third period by holding the Rams to six points to gain a 37-32 advantage going into the final eight minutes. The Hornets finished the deal by outscoring Strasburg 19-13 in the fourth quarter.

Reagan Frazier sparked the Hornets with a huge double-double of 10 points and 20 rebounds. Brooke Cason scored a team-high 19 points and Laci Norman had nine.

Wilson crushed the Rams on the glass 56-15. Besides Frazier’s board work, CC Robinson had 12 rebounds, Aaliyah Taylor nine and Cason seven.

Wilson (2-0) has its home opener Monday against Charlottesville. The 5:30 p.m. game is part of a doubleheader with the boys playing Alleghany County in the nightcap.

