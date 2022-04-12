Wilson Memorial girls soccer team defeats Riverheads

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial still got the 4-1 win, but Riverheads played the Hornets tough for the full 40 minutes.

That’s something the Gladiators couldn’t say last year.

When Riverheads came to Wilson last season, the game ended early in a slaughter rule.

This year the Red Pride put up a much better fight against a talented Wilson girls soccer team Monday night.

“Obviously, we’re not happy with the loss,” Riverheads girls soccer coach Kristin Berrang said. “But it was better than last year, and it’s a good starting point. Wilson is very skilled. They have great plays that they run. They do great one-twos. Their passing is phenomenal. They’re a very, very good team.”

The Hornets took a 3-0 lead into the intermission. Freshman Logan Hoover scored five minutes in off of an Adelie Condra assist to give Wilson the lead early. Junior Carley Piller assisted goals to Alexandra Bishop and Condra to give Wilson a three-goal advantage midway through the contest.

“That goal — I’m going to be honest — was mainly Carley Piller,” Condra said. “She brought it up and made a really nice cross behind the defender. I just ran up and shot it.”

Each team scored once in the second half.

After setting her teammates to score in the first half, Piller found the back of the net herself in the second half. She capped off a beautiful dribble drive by weaving through a web of defenders and launching a laser from the right side of the field for Wilson’s final goal.

Riverheads avoided the shutout after Gladiator junior Ysabel Fernandez cleaned up a near goal attempt and by tapping the ball in from just a few yards away.

Wilson Memorial coach Kyle Congleton was pleased with the victory.

“Offensively, I think were able to generate some good opportunities and our goals were organized and deliberate,” Congleton said. “I think we could’ve done a better job using the space in front of the other team’s defender to get even more chances. Riverheads always works hard and they kept pressure on us the whole game.”