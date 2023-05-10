FISHERSVILLE — It took the Green Hornets longer to get going than they wanted, but they continued an impressive campaign on Tuesday night.

The undefeated Wilson Memorial girls soccer team scored three goals in the final five minutes of their contest with Fort Defiance to put an exclamation point on a 4-1 win over the visiting Fort Defiance Indians in Shenandoah District action.

“What I really value about this particular team is that they just don’t quit,” Wilson head coach Kyle Congleton said. “They immediately came back with Asia [Knight] scoring a beautiful shot from the outside and even not quitting after being up 3-1. We were still pushing. I think we tend to tire teams out if we keep possession of the ball.”

Leading 1-0 for most of the contest, the chaotic final minutes began with an impressive long-range goal from McKenzie Freeze from outside the box with 3:19 left in the game. Just moments later, a cross off the foot of Fort’s Elizabeth Kurtz careened off defender CC Robinson into the back of the net to keep things interesting.

The Hornets weren’t interested in keeping the game close, as Asia Knight quickly responded with a rocket to the top-left corner of the goal to put her team up 3-1 with just over two minutes left. Logan Hoover cemented the win with a goal on a cross from outside the box just over a minute later.

“By the second half, I felt like we had got it all together,” Knight said of her team’s offensive performance. “Especially in the last 10 minutes when we just kept scoring. I felt like we brought each other up well after the own goal. That’s something about our team; we always bring each other up.”

Other than the own goal, the Hornets did well defensively to prevent Fort Defiance from mounting any serious attacks for most of the contest. The goal was only the fourth allowed by Wilson this season.

“We spend a lot of time on defending,” Congleton said. “We do think that defending will keep us, especially in the games where opponents can play the ball really well. Our backline is seasoned players.”

Carley Piller supplied the first goal for the Hornets with 22:05 left in the first half after a pair of defenders whiffed going for the ball on a cross, leading to an easy conversion for Piller.

The Indians fall to 4-6-3 (2-3-2) and play next at Staunton on Monday.

Wilson remains unblemished at 12-0-2 (7-0-1), with Riverheads and Waynesboro left on their regular-season schedule.

“We focus on the next game,” Congleton said about the team’s attitude as they look to the postseason.