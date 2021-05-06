Wilson Memorial girls soccer team shuts out Riverheads

GREENVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s girls soccer team was able to cut the field in half.

Keeping the soccer ball primarily on Riverheads’ side of the field, the Green Hornets were able to find the back of the net on six different occasions while blanking the Gladiators 6-0 in Shenandoah District girls soccer action Thursday night.

“I thought we did a really good job of playing together as a team, especially in the second half,” said assistant coach Alison Snider, who along with Carrie Dietz, filled in for head coach Kyle Congleton. “It made a big difference.”

Dietz agreed.

“Our goal was to play simple ball,” she said. “As we got used to the field and the style that Riverheads was playing, we were able to play more and more as a team.”

Jordan Bowersox got the Hornets on the scoreboard first. Dribbling through traffic, the senior took a shot from 20 yards out. It went off of the outstretched hands of Riverheads’ keeper and into the goal.

Carley Pillar added the Hornets’ second goal midway through the first half, finding the back of the net after following a missed shot by a teammate. Adelie Condra’s goal with just under three minutes left in the half gave Wilson a 3-0 lead at the intermission.