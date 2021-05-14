Wilson Memorial girls soccer team shuts out Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — In what is usually a closely contested crosstown rivalry, Friday night’s game was anomaly.

Wilson Memorial scored three goals in the first half, and the Hornets added an additional three goals in the second half for a convincing 6-0 win over the Stuarts Draft Cougars in Shenandoah District girls soccer action.

“We’re very excited about this particular win,” said Wilson Memorial coach Kyle Congleton, whose team improved to 3-0 on the season. “Draft is always a very good team. They work really hard. They have a number of really good technical players, and it took us about 20 minutes to figure that out. After that, I thought we did a really good job. I’m excited.”

Carley Piller sandwiched two goals on either side of a Jordan Bowersox goal as Wilson took a 3-0 lead into halftime.

After a foul call on Stuarts Draft, Piller broke open a scoreless game with a free kick with 23:46 remaining in the first half.

The Hornets made it 2-0 when Bowersox just barely won a foot race to the ball with the Draft keeper, enabling her to finish off the empty net goal. Piller found the net once more at the 4:36 mark to give the Hornets the three-goal advantage headed into the intermission.