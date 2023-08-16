FISHERSVILLE — After falling two strokes short of a state tournament berth last season, the Wilson Memorial golf team knows it has the talent to go further.

The results are showing early this season for the Green Hornets, who have picked up back-to-back wins in Shenandoah District tournaments to start the 2023 campaign.

“They’re hungry,” Wilson head coach Trena McDaniel said of her team. “They know they’re capable, and I know that they are. We’re just trying to build on our experiences from last year and look at where we made our mistakes and make changes there.”

The Green Hornets opened the season with a win at Ingleside Golf Resort on July 31, carding a 340 as a team. While McDaniel praised the team’s efforts to overcome mistakes and still win, she said the 312 the Hornets carded at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton on Aug. 7 to pick up their second straight win is more in line with their standards. Wilson also defeated Waynesboro in a nine-hole match on Aug. 11.

McDaniel said the key for the Hornets will be staying focused and not getting complacent with their early season success.

“One thing they all understand is that the bar is high,” McDaniel said. “I’ve set the bar high, but the most important thing is that they set the bar high for themselves. They’re a very focused team that knows what they want.”

Senior Conner Miller, one of the team’s top four golfers, said the team is locked in, going as far as scouting out the courses they will see in the postseason.

“We really want to go [to states],” Miller said. “Some of us have already gone and played the region course just to get a look at it. Our main goal is to play well and hopefully make a deep run.”

McDaniel pointed to Miller, who started playing golf in 2020, and Cooper Brandt as two members of the team that are newer to the game who have improved tremendously. Both star in other sports. Miller has won a state championship in tennis doubles in 2022 and Brandt has captured three-straight Region 3C wrestling titles in the 106-pound weight class.

“They were new to competitive golf, and they’ve just flipped the switch,” McDaniel said. “They’ve done a good job at learning what it’s all about and knowing the difference in competitive sports. They have that athletic mentality, and they’re winners.”

Standout sophomore Chase Snyder has been a consistent presence for the Green Hornets over the past two seasons. Snyder averaged a round of 78 as a freshman and carded a one-over par 72 at Gypsy Hill to begin this season.

Despite his success, Snyder said he and his teammates constantly look for ways to push each other to improve.

“I haven’t putted well,” Snyder said. “I’ve had a couple of different putters in the bag, and I’m tweaking some stuff. I’m always trying to improve.”

McDaniel said decision making on the course is key to the Hornets’ success, as several players have seen their scores drop considerably by seeking to score well instead of pursuing hero shots.

Senior Grant Wright, who has carded an 82 and 81 in his two tournaments this season, described himself as one of the longer hitters on the team, regularly driving north of 300 yards. Because of that, Wright said he’s had to develop into a more careful player on the course.

“It’s easy for me to want to go after a shot that isn’t smart or could leave me in a bad position,” Wright said. “I’ve learned to play the shot that will help my score the most and not my ego.”

The team next competes at Lake Monticello Golf Course on Thursday in a tournament against Western Albemarle and Fluvanna County.