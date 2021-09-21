Wilson Memorial golf team wins Shenandoah District tournament, Staunton claims regular season trophy

Staunton High School’s Elam, although he was low medalist for the day, noted that he was disappointed in his 75. He has twice shot 72 in the Shenandoah tournaments and noted that he left six potential birdie putts outside the hole on Monday.

“I was a little off on my mental game,” he said, although noting that he was able to stick with his play and finish out the holes. “I definitely have some improvement that I need to take from this round into regionals,” he said.

Elam added that both he and his team would be ready for regional competition. “Our team is a unit, not individuals and we will go into regionals with that attitude,” he said. In addition to Elam’s low round for the day, the Storm turned in qualifying scores of 89 from Harri Wallace, 90 from Mac Carr, and 94 from Rob Spurlock.

Also looking forward to regional competition are the Wilson Memorial Hornets, who have been improving all season. Earlier in the year, the team had tied with the district leading Storm so they knew the potential for victory was there on Monday. “They needed to bring their A game out there today and they did that,” said Wilson coach Trena McDaniel.