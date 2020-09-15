Wilson Memorial hires John Murie as head swim coach

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s new head-coaching list grew by another name Tuesday.

The school announced John Murie as the new boys and girls swimming head coach.

Murie has been a driving force behind swimming at the school as an assistant under Rob Rule since 2017. The program transitioned to becoming a varsity sport during the 2019-20 season.

Murie developed a passion for swimming more than a decade ago when he began training for triathlons. He said that swim is not an instant gratification sport, and that athletes “have to put the work in.”

Although Wilson’s swim program is still in its infancy, Murie has coached Green Hornet swimmers in the last two VHSL state championship meets. The Hornets have seen 15 swimmers compete at the state level in just two seasons while Murie has been involved in the program.

