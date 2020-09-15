 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson Memorial hires John Murie as head swim coach
0 comments
top story

Wilson Memorial hires John Murie as head swim coach

{{featured_button_text}}
Wilson Memorial swimming

Wilson Memorial’s Adam Brumbaugh competes in the boys 100-yard freestyle during the VHSL Class 3 qualifier meet on Thursday, Jan. 30,2020, at the Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s new head-coaching list grew by another name Tuesday.

The school announced John Murie as the new boys and girls swimming head coach.

Murie has been a driving force behind swimming at the school as an assistant under Rob Rule since 2017. The program transitioned to becoming a varsity sport during the 2019-20 season.

Murie developed a passion for swimming more than a decade ago when he began training for triathlons. He said that swim is not an instant gratification sport, and that athletes “have to put the work in.”

Although Wilson’s swim program is still in its infancy, Murie has coached Green Hornet swimmers in the last two VHSL state championship meets. The Hornets have seen 15 swimmers compete at the state level in just two seasons while Murie has been involved in the program.

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert