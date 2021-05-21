Wilson Memorial pitchers combine for one-hitter in win over Staunton in softball

FISHERSVILLE — A trio of Wilson Memorial hurlers combined to toss a one-hitter Friday as the Green Hornets rebounded from their first loss by shellacking the winless Staunton Storm 18-1 in a five-inning Shenandoah District softball contest.
The Hornets were on the other end of the five-inning mercy rule Tuesday when Buffalo Gap put a 12-1 beat down on the previously unbeaten team.
Wilson (5-1, 3-1) wasn’t about to have a repeat performance against the Storm. Brooke Cason, Reagan Frazier and Jaya Diggs-Hagwood only let one ball out of the infield, which was the lone hit in the fourth inning. Of the 15 outs recorded, 14 were strikeouts.
Cason pitched the first three innings, retiring nine of the 10 batters she faced on strikes. The only blemish was a second-inning, two-out walk to Shellie Simonetti. Frazier threw the fourth and gave up Staunton’s lone run on Sara Lotts’ clean RBI-single between first and second. Diggs-Hagwood hurled the final inning, striking out the side after giving up a leadoff walk to Serenity Bunch.
“We spent the last two days in practice getting refocused, getting a better perspective and preparing to play,” Wilson first-year head coach Robbie Martin said. “Our main focus was playing with more of a sense of urgency.”
The Hornets will need that sense of urgency Tuesday when they travel to Fort Defiance for a showdown with the also once-beaten Indians. The winner will get a leg up on securing the Shenandoah District’s lone automatic berth into the Region 3C tournament, which will either be the Hornets or Indians.
“I am looking forward to Tuesday,” Martin said. “I took the blame for us not being ready to play against Gap, but I don’t see us not being prepared and focused for the Indians. It’s a huge game in getting the regional bid.”
For Staunton (0-5, 0-3), the dismal season continues. All five games have been stopped early by the 10-run mercy rule and the Storm have been outscored 73-4. Wilson put up a pair of seven-run innings en route to another early finish.
After the Hornets took a 1-0 lead in the first on Serenity Stacy’s RBI single, Wilson had its first seven-spot in the second on just two hits as 13 batters came to the plate. Two runs came home on back-to-back hit batters, a Storm outfield error allowed two more runs, while Korinne Baska capped the inning with a two-run double to the left-center alley. Baska had scored the first run when she raced all the way home from second on a bunt in front of the plate.
Frazier showed off her power in the third with a one-out, solo homer to left-center. Elise Bradley delivered a run-scoring single and Baska ripped a RBI-triple to the base of the fence in left as the advantage grew to 11-0.
After the Storm finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth, Wilson used its last at-bat for another seven-run outburst. Diggs-Hagwood had a two-run triple, Cason added a two-run double and Heather Baber stroked a run-scoring single to highlight the frame.
Leadoff hitter LeAnna Rankin led Wilson’s 13-hit hit assault with three, while Baska and Baber each had two. Baska also drove in three runs. Cason and Frazier both had two RBI.
Staunton returns home to Montgomery Hall Park on Tuesday for a visit from Buffalo Gap.
WILSON MEMORIAL 18, STAUNTON 1
STAUNTON 000 10 — 1 1 2
WILSON 173 7x — 18 13 1
Robinson and Lotts. Cason, Frazier (4), Diggs-Haywood (5) and Ketchum.
W — Cason. L — Robinson. HR — Frazier (W) 3rd, none on.