Wilson Memorial pitchers combine for one-hitter in win over Staunton in softball

“I am looking forward to Tuesday,” Martin said. “I took the blame for us not being ready to play against Gap, but I don’t see us not being prepared and focused for the Indians. It’s a huge game in getting the regional bid.”

For Staunton (0-5, 0-3), the dismal season continues. All five games have been stopped early by the 10-run mercy rule and the Storm have been outscored 73-4. Wilson put up a pair of seven-run innings en route to another early finish.

After the Hornets took a 1-0 lead in the first on Serenity Stacy’s RBI single, Wilson had its first seven-spot in the second on just two hits as 13 batters came to the plate. Two runs came home on back-to-back hit batters, a Storm outfield error allowed two more runs, while Korinne Baska capped the inning with a two-run double to the left-center alley. Baska had scored the first run when she raced all the way home from second on a bunt in front of the plate.

Frazier showed off her power in the third with a one-out, solo homer to left-center. Elise Bradley delivered a run-scoring single and Baska ripped a RBI-triple to the base of the fence in left as the advantage grew to 11-0.