Wilson Memorial rolls over Fort Defiance in boys tennis
PREP TENNIS

FORT DEFIANCE — Wilson Memorial blazed to its third sweep of the week Friday as the Green Hornets thumped the Fort Defiance Indians 9-0 in Shenandoah District boys tennis.

The Hornets, playing their third match in four days, had swept East Rockingham and Staunton earlier in the week.

Against the Indians, Wilson posted 8-0 wins in seven of the nine matches. Chase Pullin, Connor Miller, Jake Wangler, Jake Reed and Brandon Dewald all swept their singles opponents. Knick Tyler had the other singles victory.

Fort won only eight games in the match.

Both teams are back on the court Monday. Wilson travels to Riverheads, while the Indians host Staunton.

