Wilson Memorial rolls past Riverheads in baseball

With pitching at a premium, Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen sent Bobsin to the mound and the freshman delivered a complete-game, three hitter. The righty shut out the home teams over the final six innings. Bobsin struck out six and walked two.

"What a game he pitched," said Cullen. "The second half of the season, he's pitched really well. Usually his pitch count gets up and we'll get him out of the game. That didn't happen today. He got ahead of the hitters, threw strikes and kept his pitch cound down."

The win was a nice bounce back for the Hornets after losing Monday to the Staunton Storm.

"We played really good defense today. Grayson made a great play over at third on a ground ball. We only had one error today and Mason got a tough hop on that ball that was hit to short," said Cullen.

Wilson's offense also came to life after Cullen and his coaches shuffled the batting order.

"I thought we got back to hitting the ball today the way we're capable of hitting. We've been struggling the last few games aa a team so we decided the shake things up and move some guys around in the lineup. Sometimes changing things up is all you need toget things going."

McDowell led the Hornets with two hits and three RBIs. Wakefield also had two base hits.