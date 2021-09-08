Wilson Memorial’s football game at Rockbridge County postponed

FISHERSVILLE — The Wilson Memorial football team appears to be on another long break.

One week after a delayed start to their 2021 season, the Green Hornets are facing the possibility of another week off after their scheduled game Friday at Rockbridge County was postponed Wednesday after the Wildcats’ program shutdown for COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

There was no announcement if the game will get played later in the season. Wilson, which has no bye week remaining, is exploring the option of attempting to find another opponent for Friday.

The postponement was the second in three weeks for the Hornets, who had their season-opener on Aug. 27 at Staunton postponed when the Storm went into shutdown mode. That game has been rescheduled for Nov. 5 when both teams had their bye weeks.

Wilson, which also had all its scrimmages canceled by either Mother Nature or COVID-19 protocols, finally kicked off its season last Friday with a resounding 39-7 home victory over the Monticello Mustangs out of the Jefferson District.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.