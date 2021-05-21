Wilson Memorial, Staunton battle to 2-2 draw in boys soccer

FISHERSVILLE — Friday night’s matchup between the Staunton Storm and the Wilson Hornets had all the intensity of a state tournament game.

It just didn’t have a winner.

After 90 minutes of play, the two powerhouse soccer teams were still deadlocked.

The contest ended in a draw.

Both teams scored on a rebounded shot and a penalty kick, the Storm and Hornets tied 2-2 in a matchup of the two Shenandoah District boys soccer heavyweights.

“It was a beautiful game,” Staunton coach Homes Tehrani said. “Both teams played their best. It felt like a playoff game even though we’re in the middle of the season. Hats off to both teams. The way both teams played, to have won would have been upsetting to the other team. Both teams played their best.”

Alex Durso scored a follow-up goal in the first half to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead at the intermission.

“We work on that,” Wilson coach Scott Harrison said. “We want to pick up the loose scraps where we can.”

Staunton’s Walker Darby tied things up at 1-1 on his own follow-up goal.