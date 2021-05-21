Wilson Memorial, Staunton battle to 2-2 draw in boys soccer

FISHERSVILLE — Friday night’s matchup between the Staunton Storm and the Wilson Hornets had all the intensity of a state tournament game.
It just didn’t have a winner.
After 90 minutes of play, the two powerhouse soccer teams were still deadlocked.
The contest ended in a draw.
Both teams scored on a rebounded shot and a penalty kick, the Storm and Hornets tied 2-2 in a matchup of the two Shenandoah District boys soccer heavyweights.
“It was a beautiful game,” Staunton coach Homes Tehrani said. “Both teams played their best. It felt like a playoff game even though we’re in the middle of the season. Hats off to both teams. The way both teams played, to have won would have been upsetting to the other team. Both teams played their best.”
Alex Durso scored a follow-up goal in the first half to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead at the intermission.
“We work on that,” Wilson coach Scott Harrison said. “We want to pick up the loose scraps where we can.”
Staunton’s Walker Darby tied things up at 1-1 on his own follow-up goal.
“Walker was at the right place at the right time,” Tehrani said. “Thank goodness he put it in.”
The Storm came back and took a 2-1 advantage on Charles Otteni’s penalty kick, but the lead was short-lived as Wilson turned around and scored on a Mitchell Miller IV penalty kick.
Both teams had multiple opportunities down the stretch and in the extra time period to score a go-ahead goal, but both teams came up just short on numerous occasions.
“They were a couple keys play for us that could have been the difference in the game,” Harrison said. “These guys came out ready to play. I love what Staunton brought to us. We have great respect for their team. I had to go through three different formations just to keep up with theirs.”
Staunton doesn’t have a junior varsity team. Wilson defeated visiting Nelson County 4-2 in the junior varsity contest.