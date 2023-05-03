STUARTS DRAFT — It was a brisk, windy evening full of scoring opportunities, but both teams stood unblemished after 90 minutes.

Wilson Memorial and Stuarts Draft enjoyed a hard-fought battle Tuesday night to a scoreless draw in Shenandoah District boys soccer action.

The Cougars maintained possession of the ball early on, infiltrating Wilson’s box. However, Stuarts Draft missed a clear opportunity at a header just over three minutes into the contest.

The chances kept coming for Stuarts Draft, where a breakaway goal was called offsides with a little over 14 minutes in the half. A few minutes later, Ethan Cyr put a good shot on net from outside the box, and a James Carter header narrowly missed on the ensuing corner kick.

“We were keeping possession; we just couldn’t finish,” Stuarts Draft head coach Jaime Hanson said. “We had a lot of shots on frame, which is good for us. We just couldn’t get them to go.”

The Hornets settled down defensively and slowed down the Cougars significantly after the first 30 minutes of the contest.

Wilson Memorial began to find its groove near the end of the first half, with a shot by Vincent LaGrua narrowly missing an open net with less than two minutes to go in the first.

The Hornets consistently got shots on the net in the second half but failed to capitalize.

“We had plenty of shots on frame. We just couldn’t get any to sink,” Wilson head coach Scott Harrison said. “I don’t know how we could adjust that. The wind was brutal.”

In the ten minutes of extra time, goalkeeper Sam Watson saved the game for the Cougars, keeping a one-on-one shot attempt out of the back of the net.

“It was absolutely great,” Hanson said. “He comes up with those all the time.”

Wilson remains unbeaten in the Shenandoah District as their record moves to 6-5-2 (5-0-2) with the draw. Stuarts Draft moves to 5-5-1 with the tie.

The Cougars previously lost 2-0 to Wilson Memorial on April 6. However, Hanson praised the team’s effort Tuesday night against the district opponent.

“We showed that we can come together as a team and stand strong on our home field,” Hanson said.