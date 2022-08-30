Wilson Memorial volleyball team defeats visiting Monticello for first win of season

After losing four starters to graduation, Wilson Memorial head coach Lauren Grove knew the team this season would need some time learning to play together.

The new-look Hornets put it all together for their first win of the season Tuesday, prevailing over the visiting Monticello Mustangs in nondistrict volleyball action.

“I’m seeing kids take a role and understand what their part is on the team,” Grove said. “We’re finding out ourselves where kids belong. It takes a little bit of time to get together when we have all-new kids on the court this year, essentially. It helps for them to learn how to blend together.”

The two teams engaged in a competitive first set, trading leads back and forth before a pair of kills from senior Allison Sykes gave the Hornets the 25-23 opening frame.

The second set was another back-and-forth affair before the Mustangs began to gradually outpace Wilson. Monticello capitalized off unforced errors to pull away and grab the 25-21 second set.

Wilson responded to the lost set by rallying off five points in a row to open the third set before Monticello found itself on the board. From there, the Mustangs fought back and built a small advantage in the middle of the frame. The Hornets stayed focused and fought back to grab a 25-19 win.

“We had some struggles, but they never gave up,” Grove said of her team’s resilience. “We would get ahead and then be down just a little bit later. They never gave in or gave up during any of the sets.”

The fourth set came down to the wire as neither team relinquished control. A big swing by senior Cierra Cannon set up match point for the Hornets, and Sykes put Monticello to bed with a perfectly-placed ball.

Sykes, who played libero in previous seasons, finished with 19 kills and 18 digs for her team.

“Allison did a really good job tonight,” Grove said. “She plays all the way around for us. That’s another role that she’s filling for us that is different because last year, she was my libero. Going from someone that didn’t get any swings front row last year to being able to put points down for us; that was something that was very important for us tonight.”

The Hornets win puts them at 1-2 for the season as they move on to face district rival Stuarts Draft on Thursday.