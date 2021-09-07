 Skip to main content
Wilson Memorial volleyball team defeats visiting Monticello
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Wilson Memorial volleyball team defeats visiting Monticello

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial squared it record, and in the process, gained a measure of revenge Tuesday night as the Green Hornets whipped the Monticello Mustangs 25-11, 25-21, 25-13 in nondistrict volleyball.

The Hornets have won two straight after opening the season with a pair of five-set losses, including on the road at Monticello.

Allison Sykes had five aces and 17 digs, while Molly Ballew tallied 24 assists. Brooke Cason pounded nine kills, and Annie Dunford had nine kills and four aces.

Wilson (2-2) is right back on the court Wednesday at Alleghany County.

The Hornets won the jayvee match 25-9, 25-9.

