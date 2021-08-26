 Skip to main content
Wilson Memorial volleyball team falls short at Monticello
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Wilson Memorial volleyball team falls short at Monticello

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Wilson Memorial suffered its second straight tough five-set loss to start the 2021 volleyball season Thursday night as the Green Hornets fell to the Monticello Mustangs 26-24, 26-24, 18-25, 17-25, 16-14 in a nondistrict match.

The Hornets, who lost their opener in five sets Tuesday to Turner Ashby, staged a massive rally against the Mustangs before just coming up short again in the final set.

“We fought back and played hard, but just didn’t finish,” Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said.

Allison Sykes had 20 digs for the Hornets, while Molly Ballew added four aces and 23 assist. Brooke Cason recorded 13 kills and nine digs. CiCi Minor tallied seven kills and 11 blocks, and Elizabeth Cameron ripped nine kills.

Wilson Memorial (0-2) hosts Alleghany County on Monday.

