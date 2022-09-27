Wilson Memorial volleyball team holds off Waynesboro in sweep

FISHERSVILLE — The Wilson Memorial Green Hornets continued an impressive season Tuesday, sweeping the visiting Waynesboro in Shenandoah District volleyball action.

The 25-14, 27-25, 25-18 victory took twists and turns, but it improves the Hornets to 8-3 on the season and 5-1 in district play.

“I thought we played a little bit slow,” Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said. “In game one, we came out strong, and we looked really good and were talking. We stopped communicating as much as we should have. They fought through that and were still able to find the open spots and make things work.”

Wilson raced out to a 10-1 lead in the opening frame, setting the stage for a lopsided contest. However, the Giants rebounded from the slow start. While they were unable to overcome the early deficit, Waynesboro was only outscored 15-13 after the initial run.

Both teams entered the second set with high energy, firing early kills. The Hornets grabbed a slight 14-8 advantage, which prompted Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire to opt for a timeout. The Giants exited the timeout and began to close the gap until a kill from Morgan Sites knotted the frame at 22. The teams traded points until a pair of errors handed Wilson the second set.

The third set started competitively once again, but the Hornets began to edge ahead after a kill and ace in quick succession by Allison Sykes. Sykes struck again a few minutes later to set up match point before another unforced error gave the Hornets the win.

“The first set was kind of rough,” Aleshire said of her team’s effort. “The second set, we played with a bit of energy of adversity behind us, and we played as a team. Last week, we struggled a lot. There was homecoming and a lot of things on the side. We’re just trying to get back into the groove of things.”

Sykes led the Hornets with 13 kills, 17 digs and four aces. Cierra Cannon also fired 10 kills.

For the Giants, Amber Witry provided five kills and nine digs. Aaliyah Diggs racked up 16 digs, while Kaitlyn Hull and Morgan Sites both recorded 13.

The Little Giants (4-10) play again at Riverheads Thursday, while Wilson travels to Spotswood the same night.