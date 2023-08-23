FISHERSVILLE — After losing all six starters to graduation, the Wilson Memorial volleyball team started the 2023 season on a good note Tuesday evening.

The Green Hornets won in four sets — 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 28-26 — over the visiting Alleghany Mountaineers, including a comeback performance in the fourth and decisive set.

Head coach Lauren Grove praised the efforts of her players, who she said got better as the night went on. Grove said the early portion of this season will be an adjustment period for her six new starters.

“It’s different when you’ve been relying on other kids,” Grove said. “We’ve been talking to the kids about the new role they’re going to be in. They got to take on a new role and be assertive and be leaders on the court. You were able to bank on other players last year, and now you are that player that the others look up to.”

The new lineup features players such as seniors Amber Cason, Erin Baber and Meredith Jones, as well as sophomore Katie Lawhorn. Grove also praised the effort of her two starting freshmen: Bree Kindig and Estee Irving.

“We’ve got two freshmen who have been playing amazing,” Grove said.

The Hornets performed well in the first set, pulling away around the midway point en route to their victory. The second set saw more back-and-forth action, but Wilson capitalized on several unforced errors late to claim a 25-20 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

Wilson players struggled with some communication errors in the third set, causing them to fall into a deficit. They eventually stormed back to equalize the set at 16-16, but ultimately Alleghany would recapture momentum and extend the match.

The two teams battled again for most of the fourth set before Alleghany grabbed a 23-19 lead, and it looked like the match was undoubtedly going to a fifth set.

However, the Hornets had other plans.

After rattling off three points in a row, an emphatic spike by Cason tied the set at 23, giving Wilson the momentum to swing the decisive set in its favor.

“We kept our composure the whole time,” Grove said. “When we were down, they easily could have been like, ‘We’re done. We’ll go to game five.’ They didn’t. That shows a lot.”

The Hornets are coming off a successful 2022 season which saw them go 15-7 before ultimately falling in the Region 3C playoffs to Fort Defiance, which went on to the state semifinals. Grove said the team is still evaluating their hopes for this season to continue an upward trajectory.

“You have to find goals that are actually attainable, and we usually pinpoint that after the first week,” Grove said.