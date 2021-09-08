Wilson Memorial volleyball team rallies for another victory

LOW MOOR — Wilson Memorial rallied from a first-set deficit Wednesday night to knock off the homestanding Alleghany County Mountaineers 23-25, 25-19, 25-9, 25-18 in nondistrict volleyball.

Wilson’s latest win extended its streak to three straight after opening with a pair of five-set losses. The winning ways started with a home sweep over the Mountaineers.

Brooke Cason had 12 kills for the Hornets, while CiCi Minor pounded 15 kills and Annie Dunford added nine. Allison Sykes recorded 17 digs.

Wilson (3-2) travels to Turner Ashby on Monday looking for revenge from a season-opening loss. The Hornets begin their Shenandoah District schedule Tuesday at Buffalo Gap.

The Hornet jayvees lost in three sets.

