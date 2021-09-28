Wilson Memorial volleyball team regroups in win over Riverheads

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial watched a two-set lead disappear Tuesday night but the Hornets regrouped to win the deciding fifth set and defeat county rival Riverheads in Shenandoah District volleyball action.

Wilson won the first two sets 25-13, 25-19 before Riverheads rallied to win the next two sets 25-20, 25-16. The Green Hornets took the fifth set 15-6.

"I was pleased with the way the girls played in the fifth set. It was more like the way we played in the first set," Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said. "It was a good process to have to go through. Riverheads has a great team. They cover the court so well. That was a good challenge for my team."

Wilson had little trouble in the opening set as the Gladiators simply could not get their offensive game untracked. The score was tied at 6-6 before the Hornets scored 11 straight points to take charge. Brooke Cason put down two kills and Allison Sykes added two aces to spark the home team to the big lead.

Riverheads found its rhythm in the second set and controlled play early. Dayton Moore directed the offense, delivering assists to four different hitters for kills as the Gladiators surged to a 16-10 lead. Kendyl Argenbright nullified the Wilson net game with three blocks early in the second set.