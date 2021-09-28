Wilson Memorial volleyball team regroups in win over Riverheads

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial watched a two-set lead disappear Tuesday night but the Hornets regrouped to win the deciding fifth set and defeat county rival Riverheads in Shenandoah District volleyball action.
Wilson won the first two sets 25-13, 25-19 before Riverheads rallied to win the next two sets 25-20, 25-16. The Green Hornets took the fifth set 15-6.
"I was pleased with the way the girls played in the fifth set. It was more like the way we played in the first set," Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said. "It was a good process to have to go through. Riverheads has a great team. They cover the court so well. That was a good challenge for my team."
Wilson had little trouble in the opening set as the Gladiators simply could not get their offensive game untracked. The score was tied at 6-6 before the Hornets scored 11 straight points to take charge. Brooke Cason put down two kills and Allison Sykes added two aces to spark the home team to the big lead.
Riverheads found its rhythm in the second set and controlled play early. Dayton Moore directed the offense, delivering assists to four different hitters for kills as the Gladiators surged to a 16-10 lead. Kendyl Argenbright nullified the Wilson net game with three blocks early in the second set.
Trailing 16-10, Wilson ran off nine straight points to move into the lead. Hailey Flint ignited the run with two aces and Cason added a pair of kills to lead the Hornets to a 19-16 advantage. Wilson led 21-19 before scoring the final four points to close out the set. Anastasia Dunford put down a kill and Ciarra Minor and Molly Ballew combined for a block to bring up a set point. Minor's kill closed out the set, 25-19, giving Wilson a 2-0 lead.
Riverheads stayed alive by winning a tightly-contested third set. The Gladiators used a kill by Jayden Zimmerman and two aces from Julia Dixon during a 5-0 run that put Riverheads on top 22-17. Kills by Autumn Burkholder and Kendyl Argenbright moved the Gladiators to set point and another Argenbright kill closed out the set for the visitors, 25-20.
The Gladiators carried the momentum into the fourth set, racing out to a 7-3 lead. Wilson rallied to lead 12-10 before the Gladiators went on a 9-1 run to surge ahead 19-13. Two kills by Kendyl Argenright and one each by Burkholder and Kale Argenbright powered the Gladiators. Two aces by Kendyl Argenbright and two kills by Kale Argenbright gave Riverheads a set point before a kill by Burkholder closed out the set, 25-18, to even the match.
Wilson raced out to a 5-1 lead in the deciding set, but Riverheads rallied behind two kills from Kale Argenbright and a block by Burkholder to close the margin to 8-6. Wilson then ran off the final seven points in a row, with Cason and Dunford controlling the front row with two kills each, to win in the fifth set 15-6.
Cason, Dufnord and Minor combined for 38 kills with Dunford leading the team with 17. Cason added 13 kills and Minor finished with eight. "That's kind of the way this team plays," said Grove. We don't have to rely on just one player. We can go to different players."
Kendyl Argenbright had a strong game for the Gladiators, finishing the contest with 13 kills and eight blocks.