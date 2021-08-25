Wilson Memorial volleyball team shows grit in loss to Turner Ashby

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s 2021 volleyball season opener may not have turned out as planned Tuesday night, but the Green Hornets showed veteran leadership and mental toughness that should serve them well over the long haul.

Visiting Turner Ashby fought and scrapped its way to a 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-13 victory over the Hornets in the nondistrict opener for both squads.

Wilson was without the services of two key players as one was held out to give more time to recover from an injury, while the other was in COVID-19 quarantine.

Despite the setback, longtime Wilson head coach Lauren Grove, who began her ninth season at the helm, saw bits and pieces that gave her plenty of encouragement.

“It was good to get in five sets as that allowed us to see stuff we need to work on,” she said. “I was pleased how we fought back in the fifth set to tie it after being down 11-6. The girls kept their focus out there.”

The Hornets had forced the fifth and deciding set after rallying to grab the fourth. Wilson fell behind 9-7 before using a 7-0 run to take the lead for good. They closed out the set on a 4-0 spurt thanks to a service error and three consecutive hitting miscues by the Knights.