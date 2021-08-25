Wilson Memorial volleyball team shows grit in loss to Turner Ashby

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s 2021 volleyball season opener may not have turned out as planned Tuesday night, but the Green Hornets showed veteran leadership and mental toughness that should serve them well over the long haul.
Visiting Turner Ashby fought and scrapped its way to a 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-13 victory over the Hornets in the nondistrict opener for both squads.
Wilson was without the services of two key players as one was held out to give more time to recover from an injury, while the other was in COVID-19 quarantine.
Despite the setback, longtime Wilson head coach Lauren Grove, who began her ninth season at the helm, saw bits and pieces that gave her plenty of encouragement.
“It was good to get in five sets as that allowed us to see stuff we need to work on,” she said. “I was pleased how we fought back in the fifth set to tie it after being down 11-6. The girls kept their focus out there.”
The Hornets had forced the fifth and deciding set after rallying to grab the fourth. Wilson fell behind 9-7 before using a 7-0 run to take the lead for good. They closed out the set on a 4-0 spurt thanks to a service error and three consecutive hitting miscues by the Knights.
TA appeared to have the fifth set well in hand with the 11-6 advantage, but two blocks and a kill from CiCi Minor sparked a 6-1 surge that enabled the Hornets to pull even at 12-all.
But Wilson never could pull ahead as Taylor Adams’ kill ended the match for the Knights.
Although the Hornets have a roster full of veterans, one area that was lacking Tuesday flared up in the hitting department. The team didn’t display the power hitting it has been known for in previous seasons. The match featured a lot of long rallies where Wilson couldn’t seem to get a lot of timely kills.
“We have the potential for the hitters to be there and take control,” Grove said. “It is a matter of them gaining their confidence and showing what they are capable of doing. I hope the power volleyball finally shows up.
“We are looking forward to building on last season,” she said, a shortened year where the Hornets lost in the first round of the Region 3C tournament to powerhouse Rockbridge County. “We had only one senior last year and we have 11 returners. With four seniors and six juniors, we are heavily weighted with upperclassmen.”
Brooke Cason, Allison Sykes and Minor all made the all-district team in the spring.
“Brooke and CiCi are our two key middles, and Allison is the libero. That is a new role for her, but I know she has the ability to achieve good things on the court.
“I think (seniors) Annie Dunford and Molly Ballew will really be stepping up in big roles this year,” Grove said.
The Wilson coach is hopeful all that experience translates into a long and fruitful postseason run.
“I am hoping that since we only lost one senior that we will be a bit stronger and more successful since we are used to playing with one another,” Grove said. “There is no substitute for that experience factor. I think that will pay dividends when the postseason starts.”
Like all head coaches, Grove is always concerned about injuries, but now there is also COVID-19 to battle.
“With injuries and COVID-19/quarantines, there isn’t much wiggle room,” said Grove, who had to endure two shutdowns last season. “Injuries are part of athletics, but COVID-19 has thrown a whole new wrinkle into the equation. I come to school every day wondering if we can have a practice or play our scheduled match. The stress level stays up there.
“This is why we need versatile players to pick up the slack if someone is in quarantine. We are trying our best daily to follow all the protocols, but unfortunately sometimes that isn’t even enough,” she said.
Wilson (0-1) will attempt to get that first victory of the season Thursday as it travels over Afton Mountain for a date with Monticello.
The Hornets swept the jayvee match Tuesday 25-23, 25-19.