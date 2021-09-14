Wilson Memorial volleyball team stings Buffalo Gap for 5th straight win

While Grove was relishing in her team’s strong play, Gap acting head coach Jacklyn Lamoy was befuddled as to what she witnessed.

“I don’t know what happened,” said Lamoy, who is filling in for head coach Jessi Fitzgerald, who is sidelined under the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. “I don’t know if it was the jitters from being the district opener, but I know we hadn’t played like that all season.

“We have a lot of potential, and the girls have to believe in themselves when they get in those kind of holes,” she said. “It was hard as a coach to see us not play to that potential. That was hard to shallow coming in as the No. 2 seed [Region 1B] and getting swept by not even reaching 15 points in any set.”

The Bison took a quick 2-0 lead in the first set, but back-to-back aces from Anastasia Dunford and two kills from Brooke Cason sparked a 7-1 run that pushed Wilson into the lead for good.

The Hornets feasted on Gap hitting errors to pull away, and Cason’s kill wrapped up the first set.

After Leah Sherrill’s kill gave the Bison an early 7-5 lead in the second set, kills from Allison Sykes, Cason and Dunford ignited a set-breaking 9-2 burst that featured plenty more Gap hitting woes. Cierra Cannon’s kill finished off the set.