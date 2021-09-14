Wilson Memorial volleyball team stings Buffalo Gap for 5th straight win

BUFFALO GAP — Wilson Memorial has found its footing, and that is spelling trouble for the opposition.
The Green Hornets waltzed to their fifth straight victory Tuesday night with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-8 smack down of the listless Buffalo Gap Bison in the Shenandoah District volleyball opener for both teams.
Wilson (5-2, 1-0) had opened the season with a pair of five-set losses to Turner Ashby and Monticello, but has since recorded four sweeps during their winning run, including revenge sweeps over the Knights and Mustangs. The TA victory had come just 24 hours earlier.
The Hornets needed only 58 minutes to demolish a Buffalo Gap team that had played well during its nondistrict matches, winning five of seven. The Bison squad on the floor Tuesday played as if it they were in a fog. Their biggest lead was two points twice, once each in the first and second sets.
Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said her team has shown a lot of growth since those two early losses.
“We have found a rotation that works,” she said. “The team has come together and they are doing a much better job communicating out there. I think we finally have the kinks worked out.”
Grove also is pleased with the group effort she has seen develop.
“We are helping each other out and not depending on one person to carry the load,” she said.
While Grove was relishing in her team’s strong play, Gap acting head coach Jacklyn Lamoy was befuddled as to what she witnessed.
“I don’t know what happened,” said Lamoy, who is filling in for head coach Jessi Fitzgerald, who is sidelined under the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. “I don’t know if it was the jitters from being the district opener, but I know we hadn’t played like that all season.
“We have a lot of potential, and the girls have to believe in themselves when they get in those kind of holes,” she said. “It was hard as a coach to see us not play to that potential. That was hard to shallow coming in as the No. 2 seed [Region 1B] and getting swept by not even reaching 15 points in any set.”
The Bison took a quick 2-0 lead in the first set, but back-to-back aces from Anastasia Dunford and two kills from Brooke Cason sparked a 7-1 run that pushed Wilson into the lead for good.
The Hornets feasted on Gap hitting errors to pull away, and Cason’s kill wrapped up the first set.
After Leah Sherrill’s kill gave the Bison an early 7-5 lead in the second set, kills from Allison Sykes, Cason and Dunford ignited a set-breaking 9-2 burst that featured plenty more Gap hitting woes. Cierra Cannon’s kill finished off the set.
Wilson used a 9-1 blitz in the third set, spearheaded by Cason’s three kills and Cannon’s two, to take a commanding 14-5 advantage. Dunford’s ace finished the match.
“Gap beat us here last year, so we knew we had to come out strong,” Grove said.
Molly Ballew set up Wilson’s attack with 34 assists. Cason and Cannon dominated the net with 12 and 10 kills, respectively, while Ciarra Minor in patrolled the middle with eight kills and 13 blocks. Dunford recorded seven kills and four aces, and Sykes worked the floor for 27 digs.
For Gap (5-3, 0-1), Emma Kate Maxwell had 10 assists and 11 digs. Sherrill contributed six kills, 12 digs and two aces, while Taylor Via had three kills and three blocks. Taylor Woods added nine digs.
Wilson’s winning ways will be put to its stiffest test Thursday when the Hornets host once-beaten Fort Defiance in a key showdown for early control of the district’s leadership and the automatic berth into Region 3C. The region has expanded to 10 playoff teams this fall instead of the normal eight.
The Bison travel to Riverheads on Thursday for a clash of its own importance as the two teams are vying for the six playoff berths available when the Region 1B tournament starts. The Gladiators, who have played in the last three Class 1 state championships, are sitting No. 4 in the latest region rankings.