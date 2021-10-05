Wilson Memorial volleyball team stings visiting Waynesboro

“We will take 5-1,” Grove said. “All the teams are pretty even in the district. We have to come out strong every night, and not sluggish like we were tonight.”

Waynesboro (0-7, 0-4) is still struggling to find its rhythm after the one-month pause created by the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. All seven matches played have ended with the Giants being on the short end of sweeps.

Waynesboro is at the front end of a hellish schedule created by the pause. Starting with Monday’s match against the Bulldogs, the Giants play seven matches over the next nine days, including a doubleheader Saturday at Fluvanna County.

“We are still trying to figure it out,” Aleshire said. “But if we don’t have it figured out by the end of this stretch ahead of us, then we just may not.”

The first set was an epic battle with 11 ties and five lead changes. The Giants used a 3-0 spurt to gain a 24-23 lead and were within one point of that elusive set victory before it all unraveled with a service error, Anastasia Dunford’s ace and a hitting mistake to give Wilson the 26-24 win.

“We were really sluggish in the first set,” Grove said. “We just weren’t attacking.”