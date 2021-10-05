Wilson Memorial volleyball team stings visiting Waynesboro

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial overcame a shaky start Tuesday night, settling down to secure a 26-24, 25-13, 25-14 sweep of the snake-bitten Waynesboro Little Giants in Shenandoah District volleyball.
The Green Hornets were one point away from losing the first set before regrouping to pull out the narrow win. Wilson picked up its play after that escape, while the Giants, who were oh-so-close to winning their first set of the season, went into a tailspin from which they couldn’t recover.
Both teams were coming off losses just 24 hours earlier. The Hornets rallied from a two-set deficit, but couldn’t finish off the comeback in the fifth set at Spotswood, while the Giants lost at home to Luray.
“We needed a good bounce-back win like this one,” Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said. “We didn’t come ready to play at the beginning.”
Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire was left to wonder when her team is finally going to break through.
“We competed hard in the first set,” she said. “But after that our play dropped a couple notches.”
The match finished Wilson’s first rotation through the district schedule. The only district setback suffered by the Hornets came at the hands of Fort Defiance.
Wilson (9-5, 5-1) came into the week firmly entrenched in the Region 3C playoff picture at No. 6. The region has expanded the number of available playoff berths from eight to 10 for all sports except football, which remains at eight.
“We will take 5-1,” Grove said. “All the teams are pretty even in the district. We have to come out strong every night, and not sluggish like we were tonight.”
Waynesboro (0-7, 0-4) is still struggling to find its rhythm after the one-month pause created by the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. All seven matches played have ended with the Giants being on the short end of sweeps.
Waynesboro is at the front end of a hellish schedule created by the pause. Starting with Monday’s match against the Bulldogs, the Giants play seven matches over the next nine days, including a doubleheader Saturday at Fluvanna County.
“We are still trying to figure it out,” Aleshire said. “But if we don’t have it figured out by the end of this stretch ahead of us, then we just may not.”
The first set was an epic battle with 11 ties and five lead changes. The Giants used a 3-0 spurt to gain a 24-23 lead and were within one point of that elusive set victory before it all unraveled with a service error, Anastasia Dunford’s ace and a hitting mistake to give Wilson the 26-24 win.
“We were really sluggish in the first set,” Grove said. “We just weren’t attacking.”
The bitter loss took all the wind out of the Giants’ sails. They never led in the second set as mental mistakes sunk them.
“We had way too many mental breakdowns starting in the second set,” Aleshire said. “It started out with a bunch of service errors and just snowballed from there. Volleyball is all-mental as you have to forget your mistakes from the previous point and move on to the next point. We haven’t been able to do that so far.”
Wilson’s Brooke Cason turned the third set into her own private kill party. The senior dominated the net with 12 kills as the Hornets raced to an 11-5 advantage and never were challenged.
Cason finished the night with 24 kills and 18 digs, while Allison Sykes had 28 digs. Molly Ballew helped set up Cason’s attacking with 36 assists. Ciarra Minor added eight kills and five blocks.
For the Giants, Amber Witry tallied four kills and 10 digs, and Kali Jones contributed three kills and 11 digs. Mariela Ruiz made 14 digs, while Alexandra Otto had five assists and 10 digs.
Wilson, which has only six matches left in the regular season, finishes its modest three-match week, at least compared to Waynesboro’s forthcoming lineup, at home Thursday against Buffalo Gap. The Hornets swept the Bison, who are currently the top-seeded team in Region 1B, in their first meeting of the season.
Waynesboro travels Thursday to Riverheads.
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.