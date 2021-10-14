Wilson Memorial volleyball team sweeps Staunton

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s volleyball team was just a little better at building leads than Staunton was at erasing them.

In a game of swings, the Hornets built large margins in two of the three sets en route to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 Shenandoah District victory Thursday night.

“I came our girls really strong and ready to play,” Wilson volleyball coach Lauren Grove said. “We played really well on Tuesday night (against Fort), even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted. I think tonight we just felt it was important to finish the week strong. Every game’s important, no matter who you play. We want to finish the season strong in general.”

Wilson jumped out to an 18-4 lead in game one. Staunton tried to make a run late, scoring nine straight points. However, the Hornets still won comfortably by nine points. The second set was actually tied at 13-13 before the Hornets scored the set’s next 10 points to finish with an 11-point win.

“Those lulls have been the death of us all season,” Staunton coach Whitney Vaughn said. “We let one or two go, and it gets into our head. Then it’s three or four, or five and six. Volleyball is a game of momentum. When we make a couple of mistakes, it’s been hard to let that go.”