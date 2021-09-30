Wilson Memorial volleyball team sweeps Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — The Wilson Memorial volleyball team overcame close challenges in the first two sets before dominating the third set to sweep Stuarts Draft 25-17, 25-17 and 25-12 in Shenandoah District action on Thursday night.
With the win, the Green Hornets improved to 8-4 overall and 4-1 in district play.
"We're holding our own and we need to continue that," Wilson Memorial head coach Lauren Grove said.
But it was the homestanding Cougars who enjoyed an early 6-2 advantage early in the first set on a kill and a block by junior Miranda Scotti and a kill by sophomore Isabelle Hosey, combined with three Wilson errors.
But the Hornets buzzed back, thanks to two blocks and a kill from senior Brooke Cason and an ace serve from junior Allison Sykes.
The Cougars got within a single point later on a block by junior Sarah Taylor and a Wilson hitting error, but could get no closer as Wilson closed the set with a 9-2 run, including a five-point serving run by Sykes.
The second set was nearly a mirror image of the first, with Stuarts Draft again scoring six of the first eight points.
Trailing 9-4, the Hornets ran off seven straight points to take the momentum back.
A block and a kill by senior Anastasia Dunford, put the Hornets back in control for good (11-9).
After the Cougars again got within a point at 13-14, Wilson finished on an 11-4 flurry.
Senior Cierra Minor put down one of her nine kills on set point.
"We were able to finish when it mattered," Grove said.
The third set was all Wilson as the Hornets stormed out to an invincible 19-4 lead and cruised in from there.
"Allison's (Sykes) passing was consistent," Grove said.
Sykes also stood out on defense with 35 digs.
Cason led the hitting attack with 15 total kills, while Minor had eight blocks to go with her nine kills.
Senior setter Molly Ballew was busy with 39 assists and contributed a dozen digs on defense.
Dunford also chipped in with 10 kills on attack for the Hornets.
For the Cougars (4-7,0-4), Scotti had five kills, two blocks and two aces, while Taylor had three blocks and freshman Maya Veselinovic had four kills and an ace.
Wilson travels to Spotswood on Monday in nondistrict action, while Stuarts Draft travels to Riverheads on Tuesday.