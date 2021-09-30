Wilson Memorial volleyball team sweeps Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — The Wilson Memorial volleyball team overcame close challenges in the first two sets before dominating the third set to sweep Stuarts Draft 25-17, 25-17 and 25-12 in Shenandoah District action on Thursday night.

With the win, the Green Hornets improved to 8-4 overall and 4-1 in district play.

"We're holding our own and we need to continue that," Wilson Memorial head coach Lauren Grove said.

But it was the homestanding Cougars who enjoyed an early 6-2 advantage early in the first set on a kill and a block by junior Miranda Scotti and a kill by sophomore Isabelle Hosey, combined with three Wilson errors.

But the Hornets buzzed back, thanks to two blocks and a kill from senior Brooke Cason and an ace serve from junior Allison Sykes.

The Cougars got within a single point later on a block by junior Sarah Taylor and a Wilson hitting error, but could get no closer as Wilson closed the set with a 9-2 run, including a five-point serving run by Sykes.

The second set was nearly a mirror image of the first, with Stuarts Draft again scoring six of the first eight points.

Trailing 9-4, the Hornets ran off seven straight points to take the momentum back.