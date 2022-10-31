Wilson Memorial volleyball team sweeps Turner Ashby in opening round of Region 3C tournament

FISHERSVILLE — A fast start Monday evening propelled Wilson Memorial to a three-set sweep over Turner Ashby in the opening round of the Region 3C volleyball tournament.

The two teams split regular season matches with each winning on its home court, but the Hornets jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first set in Monday's playoff matchup and controlled play the rest of the way in the 25-5, 25-20, 25-16 victory over the Knights.

"My girls came out with a lot of fire," Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said. "The way we started the first set gave the girls a lot of confidence and momentum."

Olivia Messin opened the first set at the service line for Wilson and when she finished the Hornets led 12-0. Two kills by Allison Sykes and two aces by Messin put Wilson up 4-0. Sykes added a kill and a block and Messin served three more aces to spark the Hornets to a 12-0 lead.

Wilson won the opening set 25-5, but the second set was a tougher battle.

The teams traded points early before a kill by Sykes and a pair of TA errors gave Wilson a 12-10 lead. The Knights battled back and moved ahead 17-15 on a kill and a service ace by Harleigh Propst.

A kill by Amber Cason and two more by Sykes put the Hornets out front 18-17. After a point by TA, Wilson scored three straight to lead 21-18. Kills by Katie Lawhorn and Laci Norman moved Wilson to set point and a kill by Sykes closed out the set, 25-20.

Another quick start in the third set put the Knights in a big hole. A kill by Propst gave TA a 1-0 lead before Wilson ran off six straight points with Hope Maddox serving.

The Hornets pushed their lead to eight points, 17-9, before TA rallied. A kill by Propst along with a kill and block from Emmeline Bailey trimmed the deficit to 18-13. Wilson then answered with four quick points, two on kills by Sykes and Cason, to reestablish a comfortable cushion, 22-13.

Sykes ended the contest with a kill off a TA block attempt, her team-leading 12th kill of the evening, to close out the third set and the match 25-16. Sykes also led the team with 14 digs and teammate Maddox added 10 digs. Messin added 13 assists and six aces while Caylee Stevens contributed 10 assists.

The victory earns Wilson a date with conference rival Fort Defiance, the top-seeded team in the region. The Indians are 22-1 and won both regular-season contests with the Hornets.

"It's another game," Grove said of the upcoming match with Fort. "We'll need to go out and focus on every point, That's what it's going to take to win in the postseason."

Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial will meet Tuesday evening at Fort Defiance with the match scheduled to start at 7 p.m.