Wilson Memorial volleyball team sweeps visiting Buffalo Gap

FISHERSVILLE — For the second time this season, the Wilson Memorial HIgh School volleyball team swept Buffalo Gap, winning Thursday night 25-13, 25-16 and 25-19 at The Hive.

The Hornets got off to a great start and cruised to a relatively easy win in the first set.

The Bison put up more of a fight in the second and third sets, but Wilson prevailed to improve to 10-5 overall and 6-1 in the Shenandoah District as the district schedule turned into its second rotation of games.

In the second set, the Hornets broke away from a 6-all tie on a kill by senior Brooke Cason a block by senior Molly Ballew and an ace serve by junior Allison Sykes.

The Bison (8-7, 2-5 Shenandoah) never recovered as senior Anastasia Dunford put down a kill on set point.

Buffalo Gap rallied back early in the third set, erasing a 6-2 deficit, scoring four unanswered points on two kills by senior Leah Sherrill and an ace from junior Taylor Via to again tie the two teams at 6-all.

Again, the Hornets broke away, this time on a kill by Cason and an ace by junior Hope Maddox.

The Gap got within a point at 9-8 on an athletic diving save by senior Taylor Woods to draw within 9-8.