Wilson Memorial volleyball team sweeps visiting Buffalo Gap

FISHERSVILLE — For the second time this season, the Wilson Memorial HIgh School volleyball team swept Buffalo Gap, winning Thursday night 25-13, 25-16 and 25-19 at The Hive.
The Hornets got off to a great start and cruised to a relatively easy win in the first set.
The Bison put up more of a fight in the second and third sets, but Wilson prevailed to improve to 10-5 overall and 6-1 in the Shenandoah District as the district schedule turned into its second rotation of games.
In the second set, the Hornets broke away from a 6-all tie on a kill by senior Brooke Cason a block by senior Molly Ballew and an ace serve by junior Allison Sykes.
The Bison (8-7, 2-5 Shenandoah) never recovered as senior Anastasia Dunford put down a kill on set point.
Buffalo Gap rallied back early in the third set, erasing a 6-2 deficit, scoring four unanswered points on two kills by senior Leah Sherrill and an ace from junior Taylor Via to again tie the two teams at 6-all.
Again, the Hornets broke away, this time on a kill by Cason and an ace by junior Hope Maddox.
The Gap got within a point at 9-8 on an athletic diving save by senior Taylor Woods to draw within 9-8.
Later, the Bison, looking to extend the match to a fourth set, fought back and again closed to within a single point at 17-16 on a kill by Sherrill, but could get no closer.
"I thought we communicated well and played well as a team," said WMHS head coach Lauren Grove. "When we missed we kept our heads up."
At the net, Cason and Dunford led with 12 and seven kills respectively, with Ballew setting for 25 assists.
Sykes from her libero position, had 21 digs on defense and contributed a pair of aces to the Wilson cause.
"I think we are in a good position right now," Grove said. "I see that we improve every day."
The Hornets now travel to Fort Defiance on Tuesday in a rematch. The Indians handed Wilson its only district loss earlier this season.