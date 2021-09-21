Wilson Memorial volleyball teams beats Staunton to snap two-game losing streak

STAUNTON — Wilson Memorial got the train back on the tracks Tuesday night as the Green Hornets rebounded for a 25-19, 25-13, 25-17 victory over the Staunton Storm in Shenandoah District volleyball play in the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium.
Wilson (6-4, 2-1) came into the clash with the Storm on a two-match losing streak, both sweeps, including 24 hours earlier at home against fellow Region 3C competitor Spotswood in a listless performance that followed a Sunday night homecoming dance and no school Monday. Prior to those two speed bumps, the Hornets had reeled off five straight victories after opening the season with a pair of five-set losses to Turner Ashby and Monticello.
“We were a no-show against Spotswood,” Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said. “We just didn’t bring it together.”
But Grove was in a much better frame of mind after her team’s sweep of the Storm.
“We did everything well,” she said. “Everyone stepped up as a team and played together as a group. That was a total team effort out there tonight. We really needed this one after our previous two matches. Hopefully this gets us back to the way we were playing.”
Staunton (2-10, 0-2) suffered its fourth consecutive defeat, all of the sweep variety.
Storm head coach Whitney Vaughn has been enduring her share of lumps in her first season of guiding the team.
“This is a building season for us to get the foundation in place I want here,” she said. “We have a lot of new faces and we have been fighting through some injuries. We have been forced to make a lot of little adjustments, and in the game of volleyball, that can really throw off your timing and rhythm.”
The Storm showed flashes, leading early in every set, but they haven’t reached that point of sustainability.
“We have to work on being consistent for long stretches,” Vaughn said. “Sometimes after a mistakes we dwell on it, and before you know it, the other team has scored a lot of points before we regain focus. The quick pace of volleyball doesn’t allow any time to worry about a mistake. You have to be mentally ready to play every point.”
The two teams were separated by no more than three points in the first set until the Hornets used a 4-0 run to seize control at 23-16. Kills by Brooke Cason and Cierra Cannon started and finished the set-changing spurt. Another Cannon kill and Allison Sykes’ ace finished out the set.
Staunton used back-to-back kills from Felicity Jones and Emma Witt to take a quick 3-1 lead in the second set, but with the score tied at 5-all, the Hornets broke it open with a 13-2 blitz. Anastasia Dunford ignited the charge with three kills, while Ciarra Minor had two.
Consecutive kills by Cason closed out the set for the Hornets.
The third set followed the same pattern as the second. With the Storm leading 8-7 after a Witt kill, Wilson went on an attacking spree during an 11-1 charge. Nine of the 11 points came on kills, including Minor’s five and Dunford’s three.
Staunton made a mini-run that closed an 11-point gap to 23-17 after Wilson got sloppy with five errors, but Cason and Molly Ballew restored order with kills to a bow on the sweep.
Ballew started the attack action with 31 assists, while Sykes kept play alive with 30 digs. Cason spearheaded the net with 13 kills with Minor and Dunford contributing eight and seven, respectively. Hope Maddox served up 15 points.
For the Storm, freshman Sibbie Jettson had 20 assists and four kills. Kellsye Miller registered eight days, while Witt had seven kills and recorded five digs in the third set when she moved to the back row. Ameiya Robinson added five kills.
Wilson has the rest of the week off before returning to the court next Tuesday for a home battle against Riverheads. The Storm hit the road Thursday for a clash with the Gladiators.