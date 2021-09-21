Wilson Memorial volleyball teams beats Staunton to snap two-game losing streak

“This is a building season for us to get the foundation in place I want here,” she said. “We have a lot of new faces and we have been fighting through some injuries. We have been forced to make a lot of little adjustments, and in the game of volleyball, that can really throw off your timing and rhythm.”

The Storm showed flashes, leading early in every set, but they haven’t reached that point of sustainability.

“We have to work on being consistent for long stretches,” Vaughn said. “Sometimes after a mistakes we dwell on it, and before you know it, the other team has scored a lot of points before we regain focus. The quick pace of volleyball doesn’t allow any time to worry about a mistake. You have to be mentally ready to play every point.”

The two teams were separated by no more than three points in the first set until the Hornets used a 4-0 run to seize control at 23-16. Kills by Brooke Cason and Cierra Cannon started and finished the set-changing spurt. Another Cannon kill and Allison Sykes’ ace finished out the set.

Staunton used back-to-back kills from Felicity Jones and Emma Witt to take a quick 3-1 lead in the second set, but with the score tied at 5-all, the Hornets broke it open with a 13-2 blitz. Anastasia Dunford ignited the charge with three kills, while Ciarra Minor had two.