Wilson Memorial wins Region 3C cheer competition, Fort Defiance second

PENN LAIRD — After finishing third at districts, Wilson Memorial wanted more from regionals.

After stellar routines in both rounds on Saturday afternoon, the Green Hornets captured the Region 3C competition cheer championship. Wilson head coach Tara Wagoner said the improvement comes from focusing on the little things.

“After districts, we were hungry for more,” Wagoner said. “We wanted to work on executing those tiny skills, and we were in the gym starting that Saturday, changing things up and making our routine better. They took all of those changes well and executed them. They did a great job today.”

The regional title and state berth is the culmination of a lengthy journey, Wagoner said.

“We’ve been working for the past three years to get to this point,” Wagoner said. “I hope they’re enjoying this moment right now and that when we go to states, we bring all of this excitement into our practices for the next two weeks, so we’re prepared and ready.”

The runner-up Saturday was the Shenandoah District champion Fort Defiance Indians. Fort advanced to the second round with the highest score but faltered slightly to give the Hornets the edge in the competition. The Indians also advance to the state competition.

“First round, they executed just like we asked them to. That’s been our goal all season is to really focus on execution, which put them in a really good spot going into the second round,” Fort head coach Melissa Hill said. “In the second round, we didn’t give the same level of execution as we did in the first. At this level, you have to bring your A-game. We’ve got things we need to work on, and we’re excited to be moving on.”

Smith said she hoped the two-round structure prepared her team well for the state competition.

The Waynesboro Little Giants, who finished fifth in districts to secure a regional berth, did not make the second round, but head coach Bobbie Jarvis sees many positives from the season.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Jarvis said. “Their hard work over the last week jumped them up 20 points from where they were at districts. If we had a few minor fixes that we’re going to get to in the offseason, we’d make the second round. I’m excited about the future, and the kids are motivated.”

Wilson and Fort Defiance both will compete in the state competition cheer championships on Nov. 5 at the Siegel Center in Richmond.