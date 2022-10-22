 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Wilson Memorial wins Region 3C cheer competition, Fort Defiance second

  • 0

PENN LAIRD — After finishing third at districts, Wilson Memorial wanted more from regionals.

After stellar routines in both rounds on Saturday afternoon, the Green Hornets captured the Region 3C competition cheer championship. Wilson head coach Tara Wagoner said the improvement comes from focusing on the little things.

“After districts, we were hungry for more,” Wagoner said. “We wanted to work on executing those tiny skills, and we were in the gym starting that Saturday, changing things up and making our routine better. They took all of those changes well and executed them. They did a great job today.”

The regional title and state berth is the culmination of a lengthy journey, Wagoner said.

“We’ve been working for the past three years to get to this point,” Wagoner said. “I hope they’re enjoying this moment right now and that when we go to states, we bring all of this excitement into our practices for the next two weeks, so we’re prepared and ready.”

People are also reading…

The runner-up Saturday was the Shenandoah District champion Fort Defiance Indians. Fort advanced to the second round with the highest score but faltered slightly to give the Hornets the edge in the competition. The Indians also advance to the state competition.

“First round, they executed just like we asked them to. That’s been our goal all season is to really focus on execution, which put them in a really good spot going into the second round,” Fort head coach Melissa Hill said. “In the second round, we didn’t give the same level of execution as we did in the first. At this level, you have to bring your A-game. We’ve got things we need to work on, and we’re excited to be moving on.”

Smith said she hoped the two-round structure prepared her team well for the state competition.

The Waynesboro Little Giants, who finished fifth in districts to secure a regional berth, did not make the second round, but head coach Bobbie Jarvis sees many positives from the season.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Jarvis said. “Their hard work over the last week jumped them up 20 points from where they were at districts. If we had a few minor fixes that we’re going to get to in the offseason, we’d make the second round. I’m excited about the future, and the kids are motivated.”

Wilson and Fort Defiance both will compete in the state competition cheer championships on Nov. 5 at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

ALL-REGION 3C TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Shalese Sylve, Heritage

Krishauna Hill, Waynesboro

Saraia Poindexter, Liberty Bedford

Camila Washington, Spotswood

Grace Good, Spotswood

Davis Hinkle, Broadway

Peyton Conley, Broadway

Ell Strawderman, Broadway

Lilliana Hernandez, Turner Ashby

Ava Pitsenbarger, Turner Ashby

Alana Dennis, Turner Ashby

Payton Miller, Fort Defiance

Tiara Stevens, Fort Defiance

Hannah McNulty, Fort Defiance

Meghan Jones, Fort Defiance

Hayley Clinton, Wilson Memorial

Chi’yere Williams, Wilson Memorial

Mackenzie Campbell, Wilson Memorial

Alyssa Seamster, Wilson Memorial

Gracie Branham, Wilson Memorial

SECOND TEAM

Leah Giles, Monticello

Serenity Thompson, Waynesboro

Macie Sprouse, Waynesboro

Kemper Putney, Liberty Bedford

Jagger Creasy, Liberty Bedford

Gari Staples, Liberty Bedford

Kendall Simmons, Spotswood

Leia Ingram, Spotswood

Jenna Townsend, Spotswood

Laila Abdussalaam, Heritage

Taylor Boner, Broadway

Andrea Lizette Hernandez, Broadway

Carly Reedy, Broadway

Savannah Pence, Turner Ashby

Alora Graham, Turner Ashby

Brooke Graham, Turner Ashby

Chase Hite, Fort Defiance

Olivia Hebb, Fort Defiance

Emma Hutchinson, Wilson Memorial

“I’m excited about the future, and the kids are motivated.”

— Bobbie Jarvis, Waynesboro coach on the Little Giants’ performance Saturday

Pull Quote
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert