Wilson Memorial wrestlers defend title, tie Lynchburg Christian for regional win

FISHERSVILLE — In a most unusual wrestling result, Wilson Memorial came from behind to tie Lynchburg Christian for the Region 3C Wrestling championship on Saturday on its home mats.

It came down to the final round of matches, with the Green Hornets catching Lynchburg at the end with identical team scores of 176 points.

"It was an interesting experience," said Wilson Memorial head coach Chris Robinson. "It was a good showing for us and we competed well."

Spencer Bryant (106 lb. weight class), Brayden Estes (132) and Brian Habel (138) all won their individual classes and in doing, repeated as regional champions to lead the way.

Fort Defiance also had a productive tournament, with Wyatt Fitzgerald (113) and Landon Yoder (126) making the top of the podium for the Indians.

As a team, the Indians placed fourth overall with 142 points, to edge out fifth-place Turner Ashby by four points.

"I'm just happy we got six wrestlers to states," said Fort head coach Gary Kinzer. "I didn't do anything; I just yelled. I'm proud of my boys."

Heritage-Lynchburg finished in third place with 152 points.

Waynesboro had three runners-up with freshman Dylan Divver losing to Bryant in the 106 final, senior Seth Showalter put up a courageous fight to grab second from Ju Ju Mason of Heritage in a true-second match.

Finally, first-year senior wrestler Ian Johnson made it all the way to the finals of the heavyweight class before being defeated by Lynchburg's Gavin Womack.

"Ambition made the difference for me," Showalter said. "It feels good going back to states."

Waynesboro head coach Rick Palmer was very happy with the Little Giants' showing (7th overall), but wanted to send more wrestlers to the state meet to be held in Salem on February 19.

Waynesboro finished one point ahead of Rustburg for seventh place with 89 points.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualify for the Class 3 state tournament.

Also qualifying individually for states were Braeden McDaniel of Wilson (second at 126), Alec McLaren of Fort Defiance (second at 138), Coy Brown of Fort Defiance (152), C.J. Robinson of Wilson (second at 170), Noah Campbell of Wilson (fourth at 182), Aaron Bailey of Fort Defiance (third at 195), Trevor Calvert of Wilson (fourth at 195), Kyle Wingfield of Wilson (third at 220) and Jesse Cook of Fort Defiance (third in heavyweight).

"It was exciting and I was proud of the work we put in," Robinson said. "We have work to do, but we'll be ready for Salem."