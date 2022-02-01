Wrestlers from Wilson Memorial, Fort Defiance, Waynesboro and Staunton qualify for Region 3C Tournament

FISHERSVILLE — At Wilson Memorial on Tuesday night, the four Region 3C wrestling teams in the Shenandoah District got together for a district qualifier.

Host Wilson placed all 13 of its wrestlers into the Region 3C Tournament, which will be held back at The Hive on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

"We had a good showing, with eight of our 13 winning their weight class and four more finishing runner-up," said Wilson head coach Chris Robinson.

Highlights for Wilson included Hornet senior Brian Habel picking up his 100th career win and junior Ashton Stoll going 3-0 at 160 pounds.

Fort Defiance put 11 of its wrestlers into Saturday's meet as Indians' coach Gary Kinzer noted that his charges performed their best of the season.

Waynesboro coach Rick Palmer noted that the Little Giants will have eight wrestlers going on.

"We have a lot of work to do before Saturday," Palmer said.

Staunton coach Mikey Bell mentioned that he has six wrestlers qualifying for regionals in Staunton's first season in moving up to Class 3 competition.

Robinson expects 16 teams to show up Saturday for the regional tournament with Lynchburg Christian and Brookville among the favorites.

"We hope to be somewhere in the mix," Robinson said.

There will be a 10-man bracket for each weight class with the top four moving on to the Class 3 state tournament.

Wilson won the regional last season.

