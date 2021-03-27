In return to competition, James Madison rolls to 38-10 victory at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG — Coming off a three-week gap between games, due to a rash of COVID-19 cases, James Madison emerged with a fury on Saturday at William & Mary.
It took no time for the Dukes to kick into gear after the layoff, which included a pause in activity before a return to practice this past Monday. In fact, JMU orchestrated its best start since its season opener at home against Morehead State on Feb. 20.
A no-huddle Dukes offense piloted by quarterback Cole Johnson and supplemented by JMU’s formidable stable of running backs, filleted the William & Mary offense from the opening drive.
Four touchdowns in JMU’s first four drives of the afternoon put the Tribe in a hole they could never get out of. And the Dukes, the top-ranked team in the country in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll, won 38-10 at Zable Stadium.
"That's the biggest thing that we've been focusing on this week, just starting off faster,” senior defensive end Mike Greene (Highland Springs) said. “Offense came out there, was rolling down the field. Had a great two first drives. Went down there and punched it in. And that just gave us all juice. "
COVID-19 cases postponed JMU’s previous two scheduled contests, at home against William & Mary (March 13) and at home against Richmond (March 20). Early in the week before the Richmond game, there were 28 players who were affected: 12 who tested positive for COVID-19 and 16 who were contact traced.
Before the start of this past week, JMU had just one practice since its March 6 game at Elon, which was the program’s last game before Saturday’s in Williamsburg.
Also, as players emerged from COVID-19 protocol, Cignetti hinted on Tuesday that the Dukes would have some pieces missing. And that proved to be the case.
For one, the plan had been to start junior Gage Moloney at quarterback in place of Johnson. Johnson started JMU’s first three games, but was benched in the third quarter at Elon. But Moloney was nowhere to be found at William & Mary, and Johnson kept the starting spot.
Johnson was effective, going 16 of 22 for 220 yards passing and a touchdown in three quarters of work.
"It's nice to have all the guys in the locker room have your back, and they still faith in you,” said Johnson, who led the celebratory singing of the Dukes’ fight song on the field after the game.
Among those also missing were starting running back Percy Agyei-Obese and reserves Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse.
But the Dukes’ lineup of backs runs so deep it didn’t necessarily matter on Saturday. Jawon Hamilton, the Dukes’ second-leading rusher entering the day, started and had 13 carries for 40 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Kaelon Black had an early career day with 19 carries for 142 yards and his first career score, an 11-yard run in the third quarter.
"I had no qualms about Kaelon, I knew he'd be great,” Cignetti said.
Freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., a former Highland Springs standout, also had an early career day with six catches for 86 yards.
Overall for JMU (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) it was the most prolific outing offensively since the Morehead State game, with 460 total yards. And the team avoided the early game stumbles it had against Robert Morris and Elon.
In addition to Hamilton and Wells, former Hanover standout Clayton Cheatham (6-yard reception) and Alex Miller (7-yard run on fake field goal) had scores Saturday.
Also, former Atlee standout Ethan Ratke converted on a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter that was the 64th field goal of his career. That tied him with Towson's Aidan O’Neill (2016-19) for the CAA record.
The Dukes were not missing starters on defense, and largely stifled William & Mary, holding the team to 187 total yards.
The Tribe (1-2, 1-2) were without dynamic sophomore starting quarterback Hollis Mathis (shoulder) and leading rusher Malachi Imoh (lower extremity). Senior Ted Hefter started in Mathis’ place and went 13 of 20 for 128 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
William & Mary reached the end zone late, on a 6-yard pass from Hefter to Seth Dunn with 4:19 to play.
Cignetti emphasized to his team in the run-up to Saturday’s game that each of JMU’s remaining contests were like playoff games. That’s the type of urgency he’s pushed coming off the postponements.
On Saturday, even with pieces missing, the Dukes responded. And they’ll hope it sends them surging into the second half of their schedule.
“It was a good win,” Cignetti said. “It was good to get back on the field.”