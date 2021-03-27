In return to competition, James Madison rolls to 38-10 victory at William & Mary

Before the start of this past week, JMU had just one practice since its March 6 game at Elon, which was the program’s last game before Saturday’s in Williamsburg.

Also, as players emerged from COVID-19 protocol, Cignetti hinted on Tuesday that the Dukes would have some pieces missing. And that proved to be the case.

For one, the plan had been to start junior Gage Moloney at quarterback in place of Johnson. Johnson started JMU’s first three games, but was benched in the third quarter at Elon. But Moloney was nowhere to be found at William & Mary, and Johnson kept the starting spot.

Johnson was effective, going 16 of 22 for 220 yards passing and a touchdown in three quarters of work.

"It's nice to have all the guys in the locker room have your back, and they still faith in you,” said Johnson, who led the celebratory singing of the Dukes’ fight song on the field after the game.

Among those also missing were starting running back Percy Agyei-Obese and reserves Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse.