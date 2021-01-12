Jaizel Mensah scores 24 points to lead Wilson Memorial boys past Buffalo Gap

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial senior guard Jaizel Mensah’s 24 points and lockdown defense helped the Green Hornets come back for the second game in a row for a 63-57 win over the Buffalo Gap Bison on Tuesday night in Shenandoah District boys basketball.

The Hornets were fresh off a stunning 26-point rally Monday night when they knocked off Turner Ashby 81-74 in overtime.

Mensah’s hustle was the spark that the Hornets needed to help win the game in the final minutes. Mensah transferred to Wilson from Harrisonburg.

Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman praised Mensah’s performance during their fourth game over the course of five days to begin the season.

“He is just so hard to guard in the open floor,” Hartman said. “He can pretty much get to the basket whenever he wants. He changes a lot of things we do defensively. He’s new to the system so he is just catching on to things. We still have some things to adjust and work on there. What he brings to the table is a huge benefit to us.”

Hartman also elaborated on the team’s resilience over this early stretch of games in a COVID-19 season where you will see a bunch of these stretches of playing multiple games a week.