 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JMU football pauses conditioning workouts after spike in COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert top story

JMU football pauses conditioning workouts after spike in COVID-19 cases

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
JMU stadium

Kevin Warner, James Madison University assistant athletics director for communications, announced Thursday that the Dukes will pause all football conditioning activities.

 Courtesy of JMU

James Madison is pausing its football workouts due to an uptick in coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said the football program has five new cases since Aug. 21. Four are asymptomatic cases and one is a symptomatic presumed positive, he said.

There are 25 other individuals from within the football program quarantining as a result of contact tracing, and there is one athlete from another sport who tested positive for the coronavirus but has an asymptomatic case.

Warner said the football Dukes will not resume workouts any earlier than Sept. 7.

For the full story, visit www.dnronline.com/

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Five questions facing Virginia Tech football in fall camp
Sports News

Five questions facing Virginia Tech football in fall camp

Virginia Tech football opened fall camp last week, attempting to prepare for a fall season it's fully aware may not happen. The challenge for coach Justin Fuente, his staff and players is to put that reality out of their minds in case there is a season kicking off on Sept. 12.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert