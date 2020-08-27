JMU football pauses conditioning workouts after spike in COVID-19 cases

James Madison is pausing its football workouts due to an uptick in coronavirus cases.
On Thursday, JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said the football program has five new cases since Aug. 21. Four are asymptomatic cases and one is a symptomatic presumed positive, he said.
There are 25 other individuals from within the football program quarantining as a result of contact tracing, and there is one athlete from another sport who tested positive for the coronavirus but has an asymptomatic case.
Warner said the football Dukes will not resume workouts any earlier than Sept. 7.
