JMU football team racks up 369 rushing yards in season opener

“Once I saw green, I just accelerated, and whoever was in my way was going to get the shoulder,” Palmer said.

JMU’s defense swarmed Morehead State early and often, pressuring QB Mark Pappas on nearly every drop and stopping opposing running backs behind the line of scrimmage. The Dukes allowed only one first down and held the Eagles to just three yards in the opening quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer swapped out Pappas for redshirt senior DeAndre Clayton as a part of their two-quarterback system. Clayton used his mobility to put together the most productive drive of the game for the Eagles up to that point, reaching JMU's 23-yard line. The drive was aided in part by a targeting call on JMU linebacker Kelvin Azanama that led to his ejection.

However, the momentum was abruptly halted when Clayton threw an errant pass that was easily intercepted by JMU safety Wayne Davis.

“I thought we started off strong and the pads were cracking, but in the second quarter, there was a lull,” Cignetti said. “Some of that was the targeting. But then we did what we had to do in the third quarter and got to play a lot of guys in the fourth.”

