Jordan Bowersox nets four goals to lead Wilson Memorial past Riverheads in girls soccer

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s girls soccer team suffered a tough loss early in the week.

On Friday, the Green Hornets made sure it didn’t happen again.

Wilson Memorial senior Jordan Bowersox scored the first four goals of the game, as the Green Hornets defeated the Riverheads Gladiators, 8-0, in Shenandoah District girls soccer action Friday night.

“Coming off of the Fort loss, we’re trying to get back into the groove again,” Wilson coach Kyle Congleton said.

The contest was the nightcap of a double header. A matchup featuring the boys soccer teams from Riverheads and the home Wilson team preceded the girls. Both games finished with identical 8-0 scores, and both games featured a Wilson athlete scoring four goals.

Joining Bowersox in the scoring were Ella Thomasson, Alexandra Bishop and Lydia Daley. Natalie Zimmerman also scored for Wilson, and her goal — the lone goal of the second half — forced the mercy rule into effect.

It was a good way for the Hornets to head into the holiday weekend.

“We have a long weekend, so we’ve given them out the whole weekend to get them away from the soccer field for a little bit,” Congleton said. “We’re just trying to keep ourselves motivated and energized.”