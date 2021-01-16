Kiersten Ransome scores 29 to lead Fort Defiance past Stuarts Draft in girls basketball

FORT DEFIANCE — Head coach James Carter knows how he wants his Stuarts Draft girls basketball program to look.
It’s a whole lot like the Fort Defiance girls basketball program he faced Friday night.
The Indians opened the game on a 16-2 run en route to an impressive 63-32 home victory over the Cougars in Shenandoah District girls basketball action.
“They have a really good solid ball club. That’s where we want to get to,” Carter said. “They were very physical with us, and we didn’t handle it very well. A very good, athletic team beat up on a young, inexperienced team. We’re still trying to find out footing in the game.”
Stuarts Draft played much better in the second half, but the Indians never posed a threat to Fort Defiance’s undefeated start to the season.
“I thought all 11 kids played hard,” Fort Defiance coach Patrick Hartley said. “We made a good run to start the game, and we maintained throughout. We played good defense, and we adjusted throughout.”
Junior guard Kiersten Ransome scored 11 of her game-high 29 points in the first quarter, helping the Indians to a 17-6 lead after one quarter of play. Ransome knocked down three of her six 3-pointers in the first period, and showed the ability to score from deep, on the drive and in the mid-range throughout the contest.
“I didn’t think that girl could miss,” Carter said of Ransome’s early shooting display.
MaKayla Kershner had a trio of triples to join Ransome in double figures with 11 points, and Lilian Berry added eight points for Fort (4-0). Eight different players found their way into the scoring column for the Indians.
Senior Hadley May and Junior Leah Wood paced the Cougars with 12 points apiece, with both forwards getting hard-earned buckets on putbacks, drives and solid post moves.
In the junior varsity contest, Fort Defiance won 30-19. Mia Alexander paced the Indians with a game-high 16 points. Hailey Cox had six points for the Cougars.
FORT DEFIANCE 63, STUARTS DRAFT 32
STUART DRAFT (32) — Baska 1 0-0 2, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Brooks 0 1-2 1, Armentrout 1 1-2 3, Edwards 0 0-2 0, Wood 4 4-6 12, May 4 4-6 12, Smith, Bartley, Totals 11 10-18 32
FORT DEFIANCE (63) — Ransome 11 3-4 29, Kershner 4 0-0 11, Hedrick 0 2-4 2, Schulz 2 1-2 5, K. Hostetter 0 2-2 2, Berry 3 2-5 8, Cook 1 2-4 4, Hansborough, T. Hostetter, Wine, Totals 22 12-23 63
STUARTS DRAFT 6 8 10 8 — 32
FORT DEFIANCE 17 18 16 12 — 63