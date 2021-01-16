Kiersten Ransome scores 29 to lead Fort Defiance past Stuarts Draft in girls basketball

FORT DEFIANCE — Head coach James Carter knows how he wants his Stuarts Draft girls basketball program to look.

It’s a whole lot like the Fort Defiance girls basketball program he faced Friday night.

The Indians opened the game on a 16-2 run en route to an impressive 63-32 home victory over the Cougars in Shenandoah District girls basketball action.

“They have a really good solid ball club. That’s where we want to get to,” Carter said. “They were very physical with us, and we didn’t handle it very well. A very good, athletic team beat up on a young, inexperienced team. We’re still trying to find out footing in the game.”

Stuarts Draft played much better in the second half, but the Indians never posed a threat to Fort Defiance’s undefeated start to the season.

“I thought all 11 kids played hard,” Fort Defiance coach Patrick Hartley said. “We made a good run to start the game, and we maintained throughout. We played good defense, and we adjusted throughout.”