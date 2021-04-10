Lassiter: Although the loss hurts, the way it ended was most painful

“I took a lead draw through the five hole,” said Smith, explaining the final play of his high school football career. “One of the Staunton players tackled me, and I landed on my ankle.”

Flat on his back in the middle of the field, Smith slammed his helmet into the dirt three times.

High school football was over.

“It could be a break,” Smith said. “It’s most likely a really bad high ankle sprain. That’s what we’re hoping for, but the way the doctor was talking it could be a fracture or a break.”

In that moment, Smith did what all good leaders would do.

He kept leading.

The senior quarterback spent the last quarter-and-a-half of his football career as part cheerleader and part assistant coach. He endured the pain to stay on the sidelines until the end.

As anyone who has every put their all into a team sport would tell you — especially when you’re the leader — a broken bond with teammates in that moment would have been every bit as painful as a possibly broken ankle.

Smith was team first, all the way to the painful end.