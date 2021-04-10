Lassiter: Although the loss hurts, the way it ended was most painful

In a perfect world, Friday night’s game would have ended with Michael Smith in a victory formation.
It would have been only his second time kneeling in a game, and the first time in front of the Waynesboro Little Giants fans at home.
I interviewed the Little Giants’ senior quarterback seconds after his first time ever in the victory formation, a contest where Smith and his Little Giants’ teammates snapped a 34-game losing streak against East Rockingham on March 19.
In 17 years of sports journalism, I’m not sure I have interviewed a happier kid.
No. 5 in purple put everything into the Little Giants football program. And, for that one night in Elkton, it had paid off.
That brings us to Friday night.
And the reminder that sometimes life isn’t fair.
Not only did Smith’s high school football career not end in a victory formation, it didn’t even end with him on the field. It ended with Smith pacing the sidelines on crutches, a black Under Armour cleat on his left foot and ice and an Ace bandage on his right foot.
Early in the third quarter — with the Little Giants driving to make it a one-possession game against Staunton — Waynesboro’s senior quarterback was injured.
“I took a lead draw through the five hole,” said Smith, explaining the final play of his high school football career. “One of the Staunton players tackled me, and I landed on my ankle.”
Flat on his back in the middle of the field, Smith slammed his helmet into the dirt three times.
High school football was over.
“It could be a break,” Smith said. “It’s most likely a really bad high ankle sprain. That’s what we’re hoping for, but the way the doctor was talking it could be a fracture or a break.”
In that moment, Smith did what all good leaders would do.
He kept leading.
The senior quarterback spent the last quarter-and-a-half of his football career as part cheerleader and part assistant coach. He endured the pain to stay on the sidelines until the end.
As anyone who has every put their all into a team sport would tell you — especially when you’re the leader — a broken bond with teammates in that moment would have been every bit as painful as a possibly broken ankle.
Smith was team first, all the way to the painful end.
That’s just the type of kid that Michael Smith is, according to Waynesboro football coach Brandon Jarvis.