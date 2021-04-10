Lassiter: Cougars cheerleading squad still have reason to be proud

Once the tears dry up, it’s time to celebrate.
Saturday’s competition has to sting for the Stuarts Draft cheerleaders. So close to being able to compete for a four-peat.
Losing by two-and-a-half measly points.
Yep, that has to hurt.
I hope as you process that hurt, however, you also start to process something else.
You just completed what might be the most impressive run by any group of competitive cheerleaders that this area has seen, at least since the late 1990s when I started reporting.
Seriously, some of the nine Stuarts Draft cheerleaders have so many state championship rings that they switching names to get engraved.
First names on the state championship rings in 2017.
Last names on the state championship rings in 2018.
Middle names on the state championship rings in 2019.
Imagine winning so much you had your middle name on the ring.
Not that I would know that from talking to the nine seniors.
When I talked to Draft’s upperclassmen, they didn’t talk to me about wins and losses.
They talked to me about sleepovers in a camper.
They talked to me about the endless supply of butter rolls at Texas Steakhouse.
And they talked about being together four days a week in the preseason until COVID took that away.
After Saturday’s disappointment, the team huddled up in the corner of the gym to console one another.
As players and coaches spoke needed words of encouragement for the better part of 20 minutes, you could sense that healing was taking place.
The right words were being spoken.
There was one small bit of irony about where the cheerleaders chose to gather.
It was just under the huge American flag in the far right corner of the gym, facing the opposing team’s bleachers. It might be the only place in the gym where you can’t see the team’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 state championship banners.
The next time you cheerleaders are in the gym, I hope you sit where you have a great view of those championship banners.
And when you see them, I hope you remember all that you accomplished.
And when you remember all that you accomplished, I hope that you smile.
Especially you nine seniors.