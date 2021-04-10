Lassiter: Cougars cheerleading squad still have reason to be proud

They talked to me about sleepovers in a camper.

They talked to me about the endless supply of butter rolls at Texas Steakhouse.

And they talked about being together four days a week in the preseason until COVID took that away.

After Saturday’s disappointment, the team huddled up in the corner of the gym to console one another.

As players and coaches spoke needed words of encouragement for the better part of 20 minutes, you could sense that healing was taking place.

The right words were being spoken.

There was one small bit of irony about where the cheerleaders chose to gather.

It was just under the huge American flag in the far right corner of the gym, facing the opposing team’s bleachers. It might be the only place in the gym where you can’t see the team’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 state championship banners.

The next time you cheerleaders are in the gym, I hope you sit where you have a great view of those championship banners.

And when you see them, I hope you remember all that you accomplished.

And when you remember all that you accomplished, I hope that you smile.