Lassiter: Some lessons can only be learned by losing

Not all sports lessons are fun to learn.
When I was in high school, I lost a total of five times in my two years on varsity.
Our program had high expectations, so even going 40-5 in those two years felt like disappointment.
Then I went to play basketball at a small college.
At one point, we had a five-game losing streak.
That’s the same amount of losses I had in two years of high school.
I hate losing. Most competitive people I know understand the seemingly contradictory statement, but I hate losing more than I love winning.
And as much as love winning — did I already mention I hate losing? — there are some lessons that can only be learned through adversity.
Like the lessons I witnessed this weekend.
On Friday, I was assigned to the Stuarts Draft versus Staunton High School football game. Stuarts Draft’s football program is one of the best runs in school history, and Staunton is in the midst of a rebuild.
By halftime, the Cougars were up 28-0, and it meant the Storm was headed for another lopsided loss.
No one likes losing.
And certainly no one likes losing by a lot. And the worst-case scenario is to keep losing by a lot.
Maybe that’s what I saw on the sideline was so surprising.
Truth be told, I’d honestly prefer to be in the press box. However, because of COVID-19 regulations, I’ve often found myself down on the field while covering football games.
It’s certainly not as comfy, but I do get to observe things I wouldn’t normally see.
For instance, I watched No. 12 from Staunton — quarterback Walker Darby — walk over to each teammate with a word of encouragement. Then I saw Jaquante “Bucky” Scott do a similar action when he uplifted a teammate after a tough sequence of plays.
Coach Jacob Phillips didn’t miss a single opportunity to publicly praise his players for everything that went right, despite the score.
And those are just three examples I happened to witness while taking game notes and recording stats.
I heard other encouragements, too, where I expected to hear groans.
Look, no one likes losing.
But if there are lessons to be learned in the adversity, it seems like the players in the Storm program are learning them.