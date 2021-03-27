Lassiter: Some lessons can only be learned by losing

And certainly no one likes losing by a lot. And the worst-case scenario is to keep losing by a lot.

Maybe that’s what I saw on the sideline was so surprising.

Truth be told, I’d honestly prefer to be in the press box. However, because of COVID-19 regulations, I’ve often found myself down on the field while covering football games.

It’s certainly not as comfy, but I do get to observe things I wouldn’t normally see.

For instance, I watched No. 12 from Staunton — quarterback Walker Darby — walk over to each teammate with a word of encouragement. Then I saw Jaquante “Bucky” Scott do a similar action when he uplifted a teammate after a tough sequence of plays.

Coach Jacob Phillips didn’t miss a single opportunity to publicly praise his players for everything that went right, despite the score.

And those are just three examples I happened to witness while taking game notes and recording stats.

I heard other encouragements, too, where I expected to hear groans.

Look, no one likes losing.