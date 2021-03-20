Lassiter: Waynesboro win a reminder of school's rich sports history

It felt like a moment that should be preserved.
Something epic was about to happen.
So I did what the majority of Waynesboro football fans did in that moment, I turned my phone to video mode and started recording.
And it makes sense.
A losing streak — one that spanned parts four calendar years — was coming to an end.
Twenty-four games later, Waynesboro football has a win.
Daquan Bright scored. Then Daquan Bright scored again.
Michael Smith’s touchdown pass to Ryan Barbour was the insurance score the Little Giants needed to snap a 24-game losing streak, and TyShawn’s Gamble’s late interception was the proverbial nail in the coffin.
As Smith knelt in victory formation — finalizing Waynesboro’s 20-7 win over East Rockingham — cameras started to roll.
There’s something interesting about the timing of Wayensboro’s win.
March of 2021 is the 30-year anniversary of Waynesboro Little Giants defeating the then Robert E. Lee High School Fighting Leemen 71-51 for the school’s first state boys basketball championship.
Back then I wasn’t a reporter committed to objectivity.
I was a point guard on the junior varsity at Lee — now Staunton High School.
To this day, losing to Waynesboro was one of the worst days of life in terms of being a sports fan.
Lose a state championship to your rival?
A week after beating them for regional championship?
I challenge you to try to name a more heartbreaking scenario.
Not that I hate Waynesboro. My dad helped integrate the high school, and his brother Alsphono Miller, “Uncle Pee Wee,” is in the school’s sports Hall of Fame.
Thirty years ago in March is really the only time I ever hated the Little Giants.
Whether as a local sports fan or as a sports reporter, however, I’ve always appreciated rich sports history at Waynesboro.
With a list of former players like Reggie Harris, Cory Alexander, Holly Rilinger, Kenny Brooks, Andrea Woodson, Devon Brown, Pedro Eidson and many others, one could make the argument that Waynesboro’s Mount Rushmore of former players in perhaps the most impressive of any local school.
But even schools with a rich sports history can fall on tough times.
In the abbreviated winter sports season, former Waynesboro hoops standout-turned-girls basketball coach Skylar Napier helped the Little Giants snap a 37-game losing streak.