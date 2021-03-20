Lassiter: Waynesboro win a reminder of school's rich sports history

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I was a point guard on the junior varsity at Lee — now Staunton High School.

To this day, losing to Waynesboro was one of the worst days of life in terms of being a sports fan.

Lose a state championship to your rival?

A week after beating them for regional championship?

I challenge you to try to name a more heartbreaking scenario.

Not that I hate Waynesboro. My dad helped integrate the high school, and his brother Alsphono Miller, “Uncle Pee Wee,” is in the school’s sports Hall of Fame.

Thirty years ago in March is really the only time I ever hated the Little Giants.

Whether as a local sports fan or as a sports reporter, however, I’ve always appreciated rich sports history at Waynesboro.

With a list of former players like Reggie Harris, Cory Alexander, Holly Rilinger, Kenny Brooks, Andrea Woodson, Devon Brown, Pedro Eidson and many others, one could make the argument that Waynesboro’s Mount Rushmore of former players in perhaps the most impressive of any local school.

But even schools with a rich sports history can fall on tough times.