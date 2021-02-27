Late field goal lifts Staunton football team over East Rockingham

“I was really nervous, but I just kicked it, and it went in,” Miguel said. “As soon as I kicked, I knew it was going right down the middle. It was crazy. Everyone was coming at me. It was amazing.”

The offensives for both teams got off to a slow start.

Back-to-back defensive penalties by East Rock provided Staunton with the game’s first true opportunity to add some points to the scoreboard. However, Staunton went from first-and-goal from the Rockbridge 4 to second-and-goal from the Rockbridge 24.

The Storm and the Eagles combined for four turnovers and zero points in the first 24 minutes.

The second half was the complete opposite.

East Rockingham scored on its first possession of the second half on a 12-yard keeper by quarterback Logan Frye. Staunton tied the game early in the fourth when Scott found Rik’Avian Carey on 13-yard touchdown pass.

After a delay of game for East Rock to punt deep in its own territory, Jackson was able to block the punt for a scoop-and-score that put the Storm up 14-7. East Rockingham took the lead back when Frye found Zachary Joyner on a 22-yard pass, and the Eagles converted the two-point conversion on a trick play.