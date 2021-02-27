Late field goal lifts Staunton football team over East Rockingham

HARRISONBURG — Maybe Staunton’s Kayden Jackson and Augustin Miguel can share the game ball.
Moments after scoring a late special teams touchdown on a blocked punt, Jackson recovered a fumble in the closing minutes of the game, setting up Miguel’s game-winning field goal on the game’s final play.
Miguel’s 20-yard kick gave Staunton an improbable 17-15 come-from-behind victory over East Rockingham on Saturday night.
“It’s kinda weird. Some people can’t stand to watch those plays,” Staunton Storm coach Jake Phillips said of Miguel’s game-winning kick. “I wanted to see every bit of it. We’ve been away from football for months and months. I told these guys to enjoy every second. Augustin’s a competitor. He’s one of the most competitors we’ve had. I didn’t want him to be nervous. I know that nobody was really talking to him. I gave him a thumbs up, because I believed in him, and I know everybody else did, too.”
The Storm scored all 17 of their points in the game’s final period, none more controversial than the final three points. After Jackson’s fumble recovery, Storm quarterback Jaquante Scott made a run for the end zone but was stopped at 2-yard-line.
Initially, the all of the time ran off the clock, but the referees put one second back on the clock, setting the stage for Miguel’s heroics.
“I was really nervous, but I just kicked it, and it went in,” Miguel said. “As soon as I kicked, I knew it was going right down the middle. It was crazy. Everyone was coming at me. It was amazing.”
The offensives for both teams got off to a slow start.
Back-to-back defensive penalties by East Rock provided Staunton with the game’s first true opportunity to add some points to the scoreboard. However, Staunton went from first-and-goal from the Rockbridge 4 to second-and-goal from the Rockbridge 24.
The Storm and the Eagles combined for four turnovers and zero points in the first 24 minutes.
The second half was the complete opposite.
East Rockingham scored on its first possession of the second half on a 12-yard keeper by quarterback Logan Frye. Staunton tied the game early in the fourth when Scott found Rik’Avian Carey on 13-yard touchdown pass.
After a delay of game for East Rock to punt deep in its own territory, Jackson was able to block the punt for a scoop-and-score that put the Storm up 14-7. East Rockingham took the lead back when Frye found Zachary Joyner on a 22-yard pass, and the Eagles converted the two-point conversion on a trick play.
Leading 15-14, East Rockingham came up with a huge stop and turned the ball back over the Eagles offense. Staunton was trying to get a stop on third-and-11 to force an East Rockingham punt when Jackson came up with the fumble recovery.
It was a great opening win for the Storm.
“We’ve had three practices with lines on the field,” Phillips said. “We’ve had gym practices and Zoom practices and everything else. We had a lot of guys step up tonight.”
STAUNTON 17, EAST ROCKINGHAM 15
EAST ROCKINGHAM 0 0 7 8 — 15
STAUNTON 0 0 0 17 — 17
Third Quarter
East Rockingham – Frye 13 run. Cortez kick
Fourth Quarter
Staunton – Carey 13 pass from Scott. Miguel kick.
Staunton - Jackson punt block return. Miguel kick
East Rockingham – Joyner 22 pass from Frye. Joyner catch from Williams.
Staunton – Miguel 20-yard field goal.