Local golfers struggle in VHSL Girls Open Championship

HARRISONBURG — A trio of local golfers had their difficulties Monday at the VHSL Girls Open Championship played at the Heritage Oaks course.

Wilson Memorial’s Madison Flint led the local contingent after shooting a 20-over 90 to finish in the tie for 33rd.

Waynesboro’s Emily Hamp came in 35th after carding a 91, while her sister Riley shot a 93 that placed her 38th.

Flint had one birdie in her round, which came on the 329-yard, par-4 No. 15. She had pars on Nos. 3 and 10.

Emily Hamp recorded five pars, those coming at Nos. 2, 8, 11, 12 and 17. Riley Hamp parred Nos. 3, 10, 17 and 18.

Robinson Secondary’s Melanie Walker scorched the 39-player field with a sizzling 4-under 66 to win by five strokes.

Walker shot a 3-under 31 on the front nine with birdies on Nos. 1, 5 and 7, and pars on the other six holes. She birdied Nos. 13 and 14 on the back nine with her only bogey of the round coming on the final hole.

Midlothian’s Ester Choi, Rock Ridge’s Sydney Hackett, Independence’s Julie Shin and Bayside’s Amber Mackiewicz all tied for second with 71s.