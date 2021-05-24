Local tennis players ousted in Region 3C singles competition

Monday was not a good day for local tennis players in the Region 3C singles tournaments for boys and girls hosted by Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial high schools as all the competitors were denied state berths.

Powerhouse Western Albemarle, which moves to Class 4 in the fall, swept both championships as Tobin Yates won the boys title and Austin Winslow claimed the girls to earn spots at the Class 3 singles tournament June 10 at Virginia Tech.

In the boys tournament at Waynesboro, Yates rallied from a one-set deficit to stun Wilson Memorial’s Chase Pullin 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the title clash. The loss was the first of the season for Pullin.

Pullin had to stage a rally of his own in the quarterfinals against Charlottesville’s Alex Brandon before securing a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 come-from-behind victory. The Green Hornet had no trouble in the semifinals by thrashing Liberty Christian Academy’s Kael Swartz 6-1, 6-1. The weary Swartz had needed three sets to escape Turner Ashby’s Ben Clatterbuck 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Waynesboro’s Grayson Wood and Fort Defiance’s Walter Pultz clashed in a morning quarterfinal with Wood coming away with an easy 6-1, 6-0 decision.