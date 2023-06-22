Six Waynesboro Generals have been named to the Valley Baseball League All-Star team, the league announced late Wednesday night.

Infielders Luis Ramirez (Bloomfield College) and Alexander McCoy (Maryland Eastern Shore), outfielders Sean Shelly (Barry University) and Jeremy Wagner (Towson), catcher Parker Stroh (Southern Indiana) and pitcher Connor Hensley (Seminole State College of Florida) will suit up for the South team in the Valley League All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday in Front Royal.

Charlottesville Tom Sox head coach Lyndon Coleman will coach the South team, which includes players from Waynesboro, Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Harrisonburg and Staunton. They will take on the North Division All-Star team, with players from Winchester, Purcellville, New Market, Strasburg, Front Royal and Woodstock.

McCoy has been a hit-producing machine for Waynesboro this season. Entering Thursday's games, he boasted a .404 batting average, scoring 12 RBI and 16 runs. Ramirez also is enjoying a productive season at the plate for the Generals, batting .318 with two home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Wagner, who grew up in nearby Crozet and played high school baseball at The Miller School for this father, Billy Wagner, has a .365 batting average with six RBI and 12 runs scored. Shelly is batting .333 with one home run and 10 RBI, while Stroh boasts a .321 batting average to go along with his one home run, three RBI and five runs scored while handling the Generals' catching duties.

Hensley, the lone Waynesboro pitcher to make the All-Star team, is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts this season. He has struck out 17 batters in 15 innings pitched this season, including a 10-strikeout performance in the Generals' 13-12 win over the Culpeper Cavaliers on June 10.

The Valley League All-Star game will take place on Sunday evening at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal. Festivities begin with the 60-yard dash presented by T-Mobile at 4:30 p.m. before the home run derby sponsored by Gochenour Sawmill Company starts at 5 p.m.

The 2023 Valley League Hall of Fame class — Jerry May, Denny Walling, Tony DeMacio, Johnny Grubb, Roberto Hernandez, Jason Michaels, Mike Lowell, Gary Gilmore, and Jim Morris — will be inducted at 6:30 p..m. before the All-Star Game begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids wearing a youth jersey.