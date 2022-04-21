Filled with pride: 10 Riverheads athletes commit to colleges on signing day

GREENVILLE — Ten Riverheads High School athletes announced where they will continue their careers during a signing day on Thursday in the school’s new gymnasium.

Of the 10, two volleyball players announced the schools they will attend. Dayton Moore will take her talents to Averett University in Danville. Her teammate Gracie Fulton will play at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

The two enjoyed successful careers as part of Riverheads teams that made four state championship matches in a row.

“I’m super proud,” Amy Moore said, volleyball head coach and Dayton’s mother. “It’s a tremendous accomplishment for us to have two. Both Gracie and Dayton played on all four of our runner-up in the state championship teams, which is a huge accomplishment for them to look back on.”

Dayton called the opportunity to play under her mom a “once in a lifetime” opportunity, but she’s excited to continue her career at Averett in Danville. She finished her career at Riverheads with over 2,000 assists.

“I toured other places, but when I went to Averett, it felt like home,” Dayton said. “It felt like Riverheads, and that’s what I like. I love the small town. The people there just made it feel like home. They’re also a one-team atmosphere, and I just fell in love.”

From the football team, Joshua Watson committed to Ferrum College in Ferrum. Noah Smiley, who was also honored, graduated early and is already playing football at Ferrum.

Aiden Hearn also committed to Ferrum College to run track and field.

Ryan Farris signed with Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista to continue his baseball career. Aidan Miller will take to the diamond for Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, while Landon Lightner joins Mary Baldwin University in Staunton.

Softball players Samantha Charles and Cheyenne Deming both inked their decisions on Wednesday. Charles will play at Mary Baldwin. Deming continues her career at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Jude Robson will continue his wrestling career at Roanoke College in Roanoke.

